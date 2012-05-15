(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 15 - European investors are moving towards the possibility of
another long-term refinancing operation (LTRO) next year, according to Fitch
Ratings' quarterly credit market investor survey. Fitch believes that another
round of cheap three-year financing from the European Central Bank will be
necessary for some banks because they will not have been able to deleverage
sufficiently by the time the second LTRO needs to be repaid.
The survey highlighted investors' concerns over eurozone banks' funding
problems. 38% of respondents thought a third LTRO would be necessary compared
with 16% who thought the near EUR1bn of three-year funding released so far
should buy enough time to address banks' structural funding imbalances.
Additionally, 25% of investors said they would not invest in any European senior
unsecured bank debt. However, most banks still have access to short-term money,
with three-quarters of respondents saying they would purchase short-term paper
from banks outside the eurozone periphery.
The shot-in-the-arm from the second LTRO is already fading, with respondents
having turned less bullish on issuance volumes and more bearish on spread
developments for the sector over the next 12 months. Only 12% of survey
participants ranked banks as their top investment choice, down from 27% in the
prior quarter and behind high yield, investment grade corporates and emerging
market sovereigns.
Central bankers' and policymakers' actions appear to have muted investors'
concerns with regards to refinancing. Only 13% of investors said the bank
segment faced the highest refinancing challenge, down from 22% last quarter and
from the high of 49% in Q411 when the sector was ranked higher than sovereigns
for the first time.
Fitch believes the wholesale funding markets will remain volatile for banks this
year and especially tough for those in peripheral eurozone countries. While Q1
presented many banks with an opportunity to get ahead of - in some cases even
complete - their funding plans for 2012, this was borne out by a sharp
contraction in issuance in April on the back of renewed eurozone fears.
The Q212 survey was conducted between 27 March and 4 May, and represents the
views of managers of an estimated USD5.6trn of fixed-income assets. The complete
results of Fitch's quarterly European Senior Fixed Income Investor Survey will
be published in a report Wednesday.