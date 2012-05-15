(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 15 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Mack-Cali Realty Corp. ------------------------ 15-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: New Jersey

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

Mult. CUSIP6: 554489

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Oct-1998 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Edison, N.J.-based Mack-Cali Realty Corp., and its operating partnership, Mack-Cali Realty L.P. (together, Mack-Cali), reflect the REIT's "satisfactory" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile, characterized by healthy debt service coverage (DSC), limited development exposure, and manageable funding obligations over the next 18 to 24 months. However, we expect modest erosion in rental revenues and net operating income (NOI) over the next two years, given Mack-Cali's significant portfolio concentration in the New York metro area. We expect office market fundamentals to remain weak in this region due to limited demand for office space, (driven in part by a continued contraction in the financial services sector jobs), as well as a substantial inventory of vacant space (including sublease space). In our view, lackluster market conditions have also limited Mack-Cali's ability to source accretive office and industrial property acquisitions in its core geographic markets.

Mack-Cali is an office REIT with a total implied market capitalization of roughly $4.8 billion at March 31, 2012. The company's portfolio consists of 268 office (89.7% of rents), office/flex, and industrial properties aggregating 31.0 million square feet. Mack-Cali's holdings are geographically concentrated, with properties located in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast including, New Jersey (71.2% of rents), New York (16.5%), Pennsylvania (6.4%), Washington, D.C./Maryland (4.3%), and Connecticut (1.6%). Debt outstanding as of March 31, 2012, totaled about $1.9 billion, $1 billion of which consisted of senior unsecured notes.

Mack-Cali's tenant base is somewhat concentrated in the securities and financial sectors (about 14.9% of rents), but is well diversified by individual tenant, as only eight tenants contribute more than 1% of base rents. Lease maturities for the remainder of 2012 and 2013 are manageable at 7.3% and 11.9% of rents, respectively. However, given our expectations for continued weak office market fundamentals in the New York and New Jersey submarkets, and anticipating some larger tenant lease expirations in the latter half of 2012, we expect occupancy to remain under pressure in 2012 as the REIT continues to face a challenging leasing environment.