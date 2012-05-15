(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 15 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Agroton Public Ltd. ------------------------------------ 15-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Watch Dev/-- Country: Ukraine
Primary SIC: General farms,
primarily crop
Mult. CUSIP6: 00855P
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
15-May-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
06-May-2011 B-/-- B-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$50 mil 12.5% nts due 07/14/2014 CCC+/WatchD 15-May-2012