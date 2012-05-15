(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Ukrainian agricultural producer Agroton Public Ltd. (Agroton) has
received a qualified opinion report on its 2011 results under International
Financial Reporting Standards from auditor Baker Tilly Klitou because of a
lack of adequate documentary evidence for $66 million in sales transactions.
-- Given that the qualified opinion affects about two thirds of the
group's sales, we are lowering our long-term issuer and issue ratings on
Agroton to 'CCC+' from 'B-', and placing them on CreditWatch with developing
implications.
-- We will seek to resolve the CreditWatch based on the information we
may receive on the progress made on receivable collection, and the timeliness
and adequacy of the information provided by Agroton.
Rating Action
On May 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'CCC+' from 'B-
its long-term corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt ratings on
Ukrainian agricultural producer Agroton Public Ltd. (Agroton). At the same
time, we put the ratings on CreditWatch with developing implications.
The CreditWatch developing status means we could raise, lower, or affirm the
ratings on Agroton upon resolution.
Rationale
The downgrade and CreditWatch placement follow the qualified opinion report on
Agroton's 2011 results under International Financial Reporting Standards
(IFRS) delivered by auditor Baker Tilly Klitou because of a lack of adequate
documentary evidence for $66 million in sales transactions, or about
two-thirds of Agroton's 2011 consolidated sales.