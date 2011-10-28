(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We assess Polish construction company PBG's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive".

-- PBG is exposed to project-related execution risk in the cyclical, competitive construction industry. It is small and has a weak cash flow profile, limited diversity, and is concentrated on Poland.

-- We are assigning our 'BB-' long-term rating to PBG.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that PBG will benefit from good prospects in the Polish construction industry and that we assume PBG will maintain solid operating profitability and capital structure.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit rating to Polish construction company PBG S.A. The outlook is stable. The rating reflects our assessment of PBG's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive". The rating is limited by PBG's exposure to project-related execution risk in the cyclical and competitive construction industry. Furthermore, the rating is constrained by PBG's small size, weak cash flow profile, and limited diversity, especially its lack of geographic presence beyond its domestic market.

The rating is supported by PBG's leading position in Poland's construction market, which we believe will benefit from a high level of planned investment in infrastructure projects and public facilities over the next few years, solid and above-industry-average operating margins, and sound capital structure for the rating level.

PBG is among the Polish construction industry's leading players; it had annual revenues of about Polish zloty 2.7 billion (about EUR690 million) in 2010. The company started as an oil and gas construction company in 1994, offering gas system installations mostly to domestic gas monopoly Polish Oil & Gas Company SA (PGNiG) (BBB+/Negative/--).

PBG's customer base skews heavily toward the public sector, which accounted for about 80% of total 2010 revenues. We believe long-term relationships with the public sector benefit PBG's business profile because they provide recurring contracts and limit counterparty risk. Nevertheless, long payment terms and low prepayments translate into heavy working-capital requirements and weigh on the company's operating cash flows.

We assess PBG's financial profile as "aggressive" because of the company's track record of volatile, and frequently negative, free operating cash flows (FOCF).

The stable outlook reflects our view that PBG's moderate financial policy and solid capital structure will continue to support the company's current credit profile. It further reflects PBG's historically good project execution, which has resulted in stable profitability over the past few years and ought to, in our opinion, enable the company to cope with any slowdown in construction activity, although we note its healthy order backlog and project pipeline.

We assume that PBG will maintain prudent risk management policies, that it will have no major difficulties executing large projects, and that it will manage its liquidity profile to cover near-term cash needs and maturities. To maintain the current rating level the company needs to keep a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA at about 3x and avoid consistent negative FOCF in the absence of further equity contributions.

We could lower the rating if currently favorable operating conditions deteriorate unexpectedly, if the company fails to control investments in working capital, or if it engages in further significant debt-funded acquisitions. Downside pressure could also stem from deterioration in the liquidity profile or failure to amend the financial covenants to ensure adequate headroom.

Ratings upside potential is constrained by the company's weak cash flow profile, but we could consider an upgrade over the medium term if the company shortens its cash flow conversion cycle and demonstrates a consistent record of FOCF, while maintaining the capital structure and profitability.

