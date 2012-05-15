The rating on NTPC is lower than our assessment of the company's stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb' to reflect our expectation of potential negative intervention from the government if the sovereign comes under significant fiscal or external stress. As of March 31, 2012, the Indian government owned 84.5% of the company. NTPC's current installed capacity is 37,514 megawatt (MW) (including about 4,364 MW through joint ventures). The company (including joint ventures) accounted for over 18.5% of India's installed capacity and 27.6% of power generated during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2012.

We expect NTPC to maintain stable operating performance due to the favorable regulatory environment, the company's efficient operations, and increasing generation capacity. Its average selling price for fiscal 2012 was Indian rupee (INR) 2.96 per unit--one of the lowest in the industry. These factors have enabled NTPC to post strong EBITDA margin, averaging more than 22% for the past five years, despite some weakening in fiscal 2012. We believe NTPC already has a large number of projects in the pipeline to help it meet its 2032 power-generation target of 128,000 MW.

We expect the disruptions in NTPC's coal supply to have a limited impact on its operations over the next 18-24 months. However, recent shortfalls in domestic coal supply from Coal India Ltd., and weakening credit quality of state electricity boards have negatively affected the plant load factor for NTPC's coal- and gas-fired power plants. Nevertheless, we expect NTPC's operating efficiency to remain high now that Coal India has committed to address some of the problems associated with fuel supply. NTPC's plant load factor of 85% for coal-based projects and 65.2% for gas-based projects in 2011-2012 is higher than the national average. The company's management has taken appropriate measures to counter the disruption in supply. Measures include signing long-term coal supply agreements and development of government-offered coal blocks.

We assess NTPC's financial risk profile as "intermediate". Our view is based on our expectation of: (1) steady cash flows from the company's existing operations with funds from operations (FFO) of more than INR120 billion annually for the next two to three years; and (2) considerable capital expenditure of more than INR300 billion annually during the same time.

We believe NTPC's high capital expenditure will result in higher debt, weakening the company's financial metrics. We, however, expect the financial performance to remain within our expectation for the rating considering NTPC's ratio of average FFO to gross total debt at 18%-22%, ratio of debt to capital of 43%-45% for fiscal 2012, and a significant level of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2012.

State electricity utilities (SEUs), the main customers of NTPC's power production, have weak credit profiles, in our view. NTPC's debtor days increased in fiscal 2012. Nevertheless, ongoing government support to the company and the tripartite agreement between the Indian government--on behalf of the government-owned utilities including NTPC--the state governments (on behalf of the SEUs), and the Reserve Bank of India, mitigates some of the risk of payment delays from SEUs.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support in the event of financial distress is based on our assessment of the following NTPC characteristics:

-- "Very strong" link with the government. We expect the government to retain its majority shareholding in the company, with administrative control by the Ministry of Power.

-- "Very important" role for the government. The company's public policy role of increasing India's power generation capacity and its dominant position in a country with power deficits determine its activities.

Liquidity

In our view, NTPC has "strong" liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- As of March 31, 2012, the company's cash balance was about INR161 billion.

-- Sources of liquidity include our expectation of steady recurring cash flows, with FFO averaging more than INR120 billion annually over two to three years, and stable EBITDA interest coverage of above 3.5x.

-- Sources also include about INR665 billion over the next 12 months, consisting of cash, FFO, undrawn credit facility, and additional debt to meet capital expenditure.

-- Uses of liquidity include about INR358 billion during the next 12 months for capital spending, debt maturities, working capital needs, and shareholder dividends.

-- We believe net sources would be sufficient to cover net uses even if EBITDA declines by 20%. Nevertheless, the regulated nature of returns and the company's efficient operations should enable it to maintain high margins.

The company has good relationships with its banks and has a good standing in the credit markets. NTPC also has 8.5% tax-free state government bonds amounting to about INR65 billion, which it can sell.

Outlook

The negative outlook on NTPC is consistent with that on the sovereign rating on India and reflects the company's sensitivity to government intervention.

We could lower the rating on NTPC if: (1) we lower the sovereign credit rating; (2) ongoing support from the government declines; (3) the company incurs large debt-funded capital expenditure and a weakening in cash flows such that its ratio of adjusted FFO to debt falls to 10% on a sustainable basis; or (4) the company's stand-alone credit profile deteriorates substantially, which we consider unlikely in the next 12-18 months.

We could revise the outlook to stable if we revise the sovereign rating outlook to stable.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008