(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 28- Fitch Rating (Thailand) Limited has affirmed Asian Property Development Public
Company Limited's (APD) National ratings at Long-Term 'BBB+(tha)' with Stable Outlook
and Short-Term 'F2(tha)'.
The ratings reflect APD's strong presence in the development of condominiums and
townhouses in Bangkok Metropolitan Area (BMA). In addition, the strong brands
and prime location of APD's projects enable the company to maintain robust
presales and gross profit margin.
APD's project portfolio has diversified over the past three years. A sizable
addition of lower-income townhouse and luxury single-detached-house projects to
its portfolio is likely to help strengthen the company's presales in 2011-2012.
Higher numbers of low-rise projects should also help smooth APD's earnings in
2011-2013 due to their short cash conversion cycle compared with high-rise
projects.
Although presales were strong in H111 with yoy growth of 44%, presales in H211
are likely to be dampened by the risk of floods threatening BMA in Q411. This
could cause overall presales in 2011 to decline from a high base in 2010.
However, Fitch believes APD's presales will recover once the floods recede.
Presales in 2012 are likely to be supported by a diverse project portfolio and
new project launches.
Fitch expects APD's financial leverage, as measured by net debt to inventory, to
increase in 2011-2012 due to continued large land acquisition to support
expansion of low-rise projects and construction of several condominiums.
Successful new low-rise projects, as well as discretionary land acquisition and
dividend policy, are key factors in keeping financial leverage consistent with
current ratings.
APD's credit profile is constrained by the cyclical nature of residential
property development, which usually results in volatile cash flow from
operations. Key operating risks include rising interest rates, high inflation,
increasing prices and scarcity of land in prime locations, growing supply of
condominiums, and intense competition.
Negative rating pressure could result from weaker-than-expected presales or
aggressive project expansion and land acquisition leading to deterioration in
interest coverage or sustained increase in financial leverage, as measured by
net debt to inventory, over 50%. Fitch considers an upgrade, which is contingent
on an improved business and financial profile, as unlikely in the next 12-18
months.