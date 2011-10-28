(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 28-

OVERVIEW

-- The 11 securitization transactions are backed by lease and loan receivables of Softbank Mobile Corp.

-- In reviewing the ratings on the 11 transactions, we considered primarily the effectiveness of the business securitization scheme implemented by Softbank Mobile and the priority of payments for the 11 securitization transactions' underlying lease and loan receivables.

-- Because Softbank Mobile's parent company, Softbank Corp. , has secured a syndicated loan to refinance the debt relating to Softbank Mobile's business securitization, the business securitization in question is scheduled to be terminated in November 2011.

-- We have learned from the relevant parties that the lease and loan receivables are set to remain after the business securitization is terminated.

-- We have lowered to 'BBB- (sf)' or 'BBB-' the ratings on the trust certificates, ABLs, and notes issued under the 11 transactions and removed the ratings from CreditWatch negative, after evaluating Softbank Mobile's credit quality and reflecting our findings in our analysis of the credit quality of the transactions' underlying lease and loan receivables.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has lowered to 'BBB- (sf)' or 'BBB-' its ratings on the trust certificates, asset-backed loans (ABLs), and notes issued/extended under 11 securitization transactions backed by lease and loan receivables extended to Softbank Mobile Corp. (SBM; NR), a subsidiary of Softbank Corp. (BBB-/Positive/--), and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.

The 11 transactions are backed primarily by lease and loan receivables extended to SBM. Up to this point, in assessing the credit quality of the transactions' underlying lease and loan receivables, we considered primarily the effectiveness of the business securitization scheme implemented by SBM and the priority of payments of the lease and loan receivables under the business securitization scheme. We deemed the credit quality of the lease and loan receivables to be in line with that of the highest-level tranches of loans and notes extended/issued under the business securitization (these loans and notes differ from those issued under the 11 aforementioned securitization transactions).