(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 28-

-- Factoring in Nippon Life's prospective earnings capability and investment profile, we view the insurer's capitalization as not commensurate with 'AA-' ratings.

-- We lowered the insurer financial strength rating and long-term counterparty credit rating on Nippon Life to 'A+' from 'AA-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations for Nippon Life to maintain its strong competitive position in the Japanese life insurance market, as well as a strong financial profile.

-- We also lowered to 'A-' the ratings on Nippon Life's kikin debt.

Standard & Poor's Rating Services today lowered its insurer financial strength rating and long-term counterparty credit rating on Nippon Life Insurance Co. to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we also lowered to 'A-' the ratings on Nippon Life's kikin debt (a form of subordinated debt unique to Japanese mutual life insurers).

The downgrade primarily reflects our assessment that Nippon Life's capitalization is not commensurate with 'AA-' ratings. Nippon Life's capitalization was one of the key supporting factors for the 'AA-' ratings that were previously assigned to the company. Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on the ratings on Nippon Life to negative in July 2010, following the June 2010 introduction of Standard & Poor's new risk-based insurance capital model for Asia-Pacific insurers. Our capitalization analysis is based on Standard & Poor's risk-based capital model for Asia-Pacific insurers and also other quantitative and qualitative measures of capital. The outlook revision on Nippon Life reflected the likelihood that the ratings on Nippon Life might be lowered as the capitalization assessment could be revised downward over six to 24 months after July 2010.

Today's rating action reflects our analysis of Nippon Life's capitalization. In the analysis, we factor in Nippon Life's prospective earnings capability and its investment profile, which has seen increased credit risks amid volatile investment conditions, as well as its relatively high equity exposures. In our analysis, we also factor in Nippon Life's plan to restore, by fiscal 2013 (ending March 31, 2014), its core capital (as defined by the company), which consists of kikin and various types of reserves, to the level seen in fiscal 2007 (ended March 31, 2008). Standard & Poor's believes that Nippon Life's capitalization is likely to remain below the level that is supportive of 'AA-' ratings even if its current plan to strengthen its core capital to the fiscal 2007 level is fully implemented.

The 'A+' ratings on Nippon Life reflect the company's strong competitive position in the domestic life insurance market supported by a strong business franchise, with excellent brand recognition and an extensive sales network. In our view, the company's financial profile is strong despite our lower assessment on capital. The company's financial profile is supported by its strong operating performance, capitalization, and investment profile, although they are offset by the risk factor of relatively high equity exposure.

The outlook on the ratings is stable. We expect Nippon Life to maintain its strong competitive position in the Japanese life insurance market, supported by its large and stable franchise. We also expect Nippon Life to maintain a strong financial profile in the medium term. We may raise the ratings if the insurer further enhances its competitive position by increasing its capability to generate new business to offset a decline in business-in force; and if it strengthens its financial profile by raising core insurance profits and materially strengthening its capital base. We may lower the ratings if we see deterioration in the company's financial profile due to severely adverse developments in the investment environment that are worse than the weakened conditions seen in March 2009.

