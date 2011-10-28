(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
Aug 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it has eliminated the 'G' in its
rating on MEAG US - T -Bill, a money market fund managed by Germany-based investment advisor,
MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanalagesellschaft mbH (MEAG; not rated). We changed the principal
stability fund rating (PSFRs) to 'AAAm' from 'AAAm-G'. MEAG is a subsidiary of Munich
Reinsurance Co. (AA-/Stable/--) and ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG (A/Stable/--). With
approximately EUR203 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2011, MEAG is one of
Europe's leading asset management companies.
We are removing the 'G' from all of our PSFRs by Nov. 1, 2011. We applied the
'G' when a fund's portfolio consisted primarily of direct U.S. government
securities. As laid out in our new criteria, we are making this change because
of the limited use of the 'G' and the potential for misinterpretation of what
the 'G' signifies (i.e., strength within a particular rating
category). For more information about the PSFR criteria, see "Methodology:
Principal Stability Fund Ratings," published June 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology: Eliminating The 'G' From Principal Stability Fund
Ratings, June 14, 2011
-- Methodology: Principal Stability Fund Ratings, June 8, 2011