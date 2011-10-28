(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its
'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on U.K.-incorporated
JPMorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JPME) and subsequently withdrew them at
the issuer's request following the maturity and repayment of JPME's EUR100
million floating-rate note.
The rating affirmation reflects our view of JPME's well-diversified
investment portfolio, relatively conservative investment strategy, low gearing,
and strong liquidity relative to rated investment trust peers. Partially
offsetting these credit strengths are our opinion of JPME's modest medium-term
investment performance and appetite for share buybacks.
At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was stable. This reflects our
expectation that, notwithstanding uneven investment performance due to
near-term market volatility, JPME will, in our opinion, continue to adhere to
a conservative investment strategy with a focus on listed equities in Western
European markets. Furthermore, we note that the sole EUR100 million senior
secured issue was repaid in June 2011 and replaced with a short-term borrowing
facility while the board considers longer-term options. Finally, we expect no
material change in the board's conservative management of net debt which
targets gearing between 90% and 120% of net assets.
