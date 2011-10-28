(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We are affirming then withdrawing our 'AA-/A-1+' ratings on U.K.-incorporated JPMorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETx.L) (JPME).

-- As a result of the withdrawal, JPME will no longer be subject to surveillance by Standard & Poor's.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'AA-/A-1+' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on U.K.-incorporated JPMorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JPME) and subsequently withdrew them at the issuer's request following the maturity and repayment of JPME's EUR100 million floating-rate note.

The rating affirmation reflects our view of JPME's well-diversified investment portfolio, relatively conservative investment strategy, low gearing, and strong liquidity relative to rated investment trust peers. Partially offsetting these credit strengths are our opinion of JPME's modest medium-term investment performance and appetite for share buybacks.

At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook was stable. This reflects our expectation that, notwithstanding uneven investment performance due to near-term market volatility, JPME will, in our opinion, continue to adhere to a conservative investment strategy with a focus on listed equities in Western European markets. Furthermore, we note that the sole EUR100 million senior secured issue was repaid in June 2011 and replaced with a short-term borrowing facility while the board considers longer-term options. Finally, we expect no material change in the board's conservative management of net debt which targets gearing between 90% and 120% of net assets.

