-- Croatia's electricity utility Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d. (HEP) has raised EUR170 million in loans with medium-term maturities. In addition, negotiations for an investment loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development are well advanced.

-- As a result, we consider that HEP's liquidity has strengthened, although we still categorize it as less than adequate under our criteria.

-- We are therefore revising our stand-alone credit profile on HEP to 'b+' from 'b' and raising our long-term corporate credit rating on HEP to 'BB' from 'BB-'.

-- The developing outlook reflects potential rating upside should HEP enhance its liquidity position to adequate on a sustainable basis. It also reflects the possibility that, all else being equal, a downgrade of the Republic of Croatia could result in us downgrading HEP in line with our criteria on government-related entities.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised to 'b+' from 'b' its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on Hrvatska Elektroprivreda d.d. (HEP), the 100% state-owned vertically integrated Croatian electricity utility. At the same time, we raised our long-term corporate credit and senior secured debt ratings on HEP to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is developing.

The upgrades reflect our view of an improvement in HEP's liquidity position following the company's successful signing of EUR170 million of medium-term loans. Furthermore, we understand that HEP is in the final stages of signing a EUR123.2 million loan with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to fund one of the company's hydro-generation projects. Although we view HEP's liquidity position as having strengthened, we still assess it as less than adequate according to our criteria. This is due to the significant amount of debt amortizing over the three years to 2013, which will require refinancing. At the same time, the company has a large investment program to commission new capacity and upgrade its networks.

The 'BB' rating on HEP is based on the SACP, which we assess at 'b+', as well as on our opinion that there is a "high" likelihood that the government of the Republic of Croatia (BBB-/Negative/A-3) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to HEP in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of HEP's "very important" role for the energy sector; and on its "strong" link with the Croatian government, which is the sole shareholder and is actively involved in defining the company's strategy.

In our view, potential upside to HEP's SACP is counterbalanced by the negative outlook on the rating of the Republic of Croatia. According to our GRE methodology, a downgrade of the sovereign could result in us lowering the rating on HEP, assuming no change in the SACP. Should we downgrade the sovereign, we would reassess HEP's SACP separately.

Upside to HEP's SACP depends on continued improvement in the company's liquidity profile, to a level that we consider adequate on a sustainable basis. We would take a positive view of the future refinancing of the short-term portion of HEP's debt with medium-term debt, as well as the timely prefunding of any committed investment projects.

Downward pressure on HEP's SACP could nevertheless develop if HEP's financial risk profile were to deteriorate due to a weakened liquidity position, or to lower credit metrics than we currently anticipate. Downward pressure on the SACP could also come from a weakened business risk profile resulting, for example, from a loss of retail market share, negative political interference that could include delayed or insufficient tariff increases, or unexpected dividend requirements.

We anticipate that the state's implicit support of HEP will continue for the foreseeable future. Any evidence of weaker government support for the company could lead us to revise our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary state support that we factor into the corporate credit rating.

