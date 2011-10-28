(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company's (Meiji Yasuda Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The rating reflects Meiji Yasuda Life's strong capital position, solid presence in the highly competitive life insurance market, adequate asset and liability management (ALM) and investment spread recovery. Offsetting factors are the company's exposure to stock market volatility, and slower sales growth of high margin products.

Meiji Yasuda Life's surrender and lapse ratio continued to improve, mitigating the decline in overall in-force policy amount. Its trend of negative spreads turned negligible for the financial year ended March 2011 as interest gains improved. Fitch expects this positive trend to continue given the expected decline in average guaranteed interest rates and the insurer's plans to accumulate super long-dated bonds. Meiji Yasuda Life's solvency margin ratio (SMR) under the new regime was 663.6% at FYE11, highest among the four major life insurers in Japan.

Meiji Yasuda Life reported 12.4% growth in annualised new sales premiums in FY11, led by single-premium whole life insurance via bank channels. Fitch notes savings-type products, especially sold via bank channels, may face higher surrender rates in the rising interest-rate environment, potentially rendering assets and liabilities difficult to manage. On the other hand, sales growth of single-premium whole life insurance is likely to continue to help narrow the duration gap between its assets and liabilities.

Meiji Yasuda Life continues to implement a surplus management type of ALM. The company is reducing its sensitivity to interest rate risks by lengthening duration of its bond investments and using interest rate swaps. While, its efforts to reduce its exposure to domestic equities, these still accounted for 10.5% of general account assets at FYE11, the second-highest among Japanese life insurers.

Key positive rating drivers are further improvement in capital adequacy through sizable reduction of domestic equity. Positive rating action may result from improvement on a sustainable basis in the new statutory SMR to around 700% and also in Fitch's internal capital adequacy measures, as a result of reduction in domestic equity and strengthening of core capital. In addition, improvement in profitability through a stronger sales growth of higher-margin product would be considered positive for the ratings.

Key negative rating drivers are significant deterioration in capitalisation caused by a significant downturn in the stock market. Specifically, Meiji Yasuda Life's rating may come under pressure if the new SMR declines below 600% or Fitch's internal capitalisation measures drop sharply. In addition, significant deterioration in profitability would be considered negative for the ratings.

Meiji Yasuda Life was established in 1881. Its market share was 8.4% by total assets and 11.4 % by premium income at end-March 2011.