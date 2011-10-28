(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 28- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company's (Meiji
Yasuda Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects Meiji Yasuda Life's strong capital position, solid presence
in the highly competitive life insurance market, adequate asset and liability
management (ALM) and investment spread recovery. Offsetting factors are the
company's exposure to stock market volatility, and slower sales growth of high
margin products.
Meiji Yasuda Life's surrender and lapse ratio continued to improve, mitigating
the decline in overall in-force policy amount. Its trend of negative spreads
turned negligible for the financial year ended March 2011 as interest gains
improved. Fitch expects this positive trend to continue given the expected
decline in average guaranteed interest rates and the insurer's plans to
accumulate super long-dated bonds. Meiji Yasuda Life's solvency margin ratio
(SMR) under the new regime was 663.6% at FYE11, highest among the four major
life insurers in Japan.
Meiji Yasuda Life reported 12.4% growth in annualised new sales premiums in
FY11, led by single-premium whole life insurance via bank channels. Fitch notes
savings-type products, especially sold via bank channels, may face higher
surrender rates in the rising interest-rate environment, potentially rendering
assets and liabilities difficult to manage. On the other hand, sales growth of
single-premium whole life insurance is likely to continue to help narrow the
duration gap between its assets and liabilities.
Meiji Yasuda Life continues to implement a surplus management type of ALM. The
company is reducing its sensitivity to interest rate risks by lengthening
duration of its bond investments and using interest rate swaps. While, its
efforts to reduce its exposure to domestic equities, these still accounted for
10.5% of general account assets at FYE11, the second-highest among Japanese life
insurers.
Key positive rating drivers are further improvement in capital adequacy through
sizable reduction of domestic equity. Positive rating action may result from
improvement on a sustainable basis in the new statutory SMR to around 700% and
also in Fitch's internal capital adequacy measures, as a result of reduction in
domestic equity and strengthening of core capital. In addition, improvement in
profitability through a stronger sales growth of higher-margin product would be
considered positive for the ratings.
Key negative rating drivers are significant deterioration in capitalisation
caused by a significant downturn in the stock market. Specifically, Meiji Yasuda
Life's rating may come under pressure if the new SMR declines below 600% or
Fitch's internal capitalisation measures drop sharply. In addition, significant
deterioration in profitability would be considered negative for the ratings.
Meiji Yasuda Life was established in 1881. Its market share was 8.4% by total
assets and 11.4 % by premium income at end-March 2011.