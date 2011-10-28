(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 28-
-- Since our last full review, we believe that Swiss Re has
successfully derisked its asset portfolio, repaid the convertible perpetual
capital instrument (CPCI) with Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), maintained its
significantly redundant 'AAA' capital position, and stabilized its net income.
-- We are therefore raising the ratings on Swiss Re and its core
subsidiaries to 'AA-' from 'A+'.
-- We expect the rated entities under the two new business units,
Corporate Solutions and Admin Re, to maintain their current core status once
the group restructuring is complete.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Swiss Re will
maintain its very strong competitive position in the life and non-life
reinsurance and insurance-linked securities markets.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its long-term
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Zurich-based
reinsurer Swiss Reinsurance Co. Ltd. , and its core subsidiaries
(collectively Swiss Re, or the group) to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The outlook on all of
these entities is stable.