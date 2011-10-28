(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 28- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 'AA+' rating and
stable outlook on the state of Washington's series 2012C bonds
are unaffected by the lawsuit filed Oct. 25, 2011 in Whatcom
County Superior Court by four individuals challenging certain
aspects of the transaction. Among the claims in the lawsuit is
that the state's delegation of future toll rate changes to the
state's tolling authority under the Toll Facilities Act is
unlawful. According to supplemental disclosure the state added
to its official statement, if the superior court ultimately
finds that delegation by the state to the tolling authority is
unlawful, future increases in tolls -- which are pledged to bond
repayment -- would require legislative approval. In our view,
requiring legislative approval would likely delay and introduce
political risk to the process of increasing tolls in the future.
However, our rating, which reflects that the bonds are general
obligations of the state backed by its full faith and credit and
taxing power, should be unaffected by the court's decision
regarding this claim. In addition, the state has pledged its
motor vehicle fuel taxes to repayment of the bonds. The lawsuit
also challenges the validity of the bonds, by claiming that the
state finance committee did not follow the state administrative
procedures act when it proceeded to issue the series 2012C
bonds. However, based on an opinion of the state's bond counsel,
we believe that the bonds were legally authorized