(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 28- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 'AA+' rating and stable outlook on the state of Washington's series 2012C bonds are unaffected by the lawsuit filed Oct. 25, 2011 in Whatcom County Superior Court by four individuals challenging certain aspects of the transaction. Among the claims in the lawsuit is that the state's delegation of future toll rate changes to the state's tolling authority under the Toll Facilities Act is unlawful. According to supplemental disclosure the state added to its official statement, if the superior court ultimately finds that delegation by the state to the tolling authority is unlawful, future increases in tolls -- which are pledged to bond repayment -- would require legislative approval. In our view, requiring legislative approval would likely delay and introduce political risk to the process of increasing tolls in the future. However, our rating, which reflects that the bonds are general obligations of the state backed by its full faith and credit and taxing power, should be unaffected by the court's decision regarding this claim. In addition, the state has pledged its motor vehicle fuel taxes to repayment of the bonds. The lawsuit also challenges the validity of the bonds, by claiming that the state finance committee did not follow the state administrative procedures act when it proceeded to issue the series 2012C bonds. However, based on an opinion of the state's bond counsel, we believe that the bonds were legally authorized