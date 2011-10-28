(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 28- Fitch Ratings has assigned the European Financial Stability Facility's (EFSF) amended guaranteed medium and long-term debt programme a 'AAA(exp)' rating following the approval earlier this week by all 17 euro area Member States (EAMS) of the amended Framework Agreement (announced at the 21 July Euro Area Summit) that authorises and governs its operations. Fitch has also assigned an expected 'F1+(exp)' rating to any short-term (less than 12 months contractual maturity) guaranteed debt instruments issued by the EFSF. Final ratings will be assigned at the time of issuance and receipt of final documentation conforming to the information already received by Fitch.

The assignment of ratings does not comment specifically on the broad outline agreement to maximise the resources of the EFSF that was announced at the latest Euro Area Summit on 26 October 2011. However, Fitch notes from the official communique that the proposed increase in the EFSF's capacity is intended to be achieved without extending the guarantees under-pinning the facility and within the existing terms and conditions of the amended Framework Agreement.

The Framework Agreement - an intergovernmental treaty that governs the operations of the EFSF - has been amended to increase the EFSF's effective lending capacity while maintaining the 'AAA' rating of EFSF guaranteed debt instruments. In addition to loans to EAMS under EU-IMF programmes, the amended Framework Agreement authorises the EFSF to conduct a wider range of financial assistance operations for EAMS including loans to governments to fund recapitalisation of financial institutions, purchases of sovereign bonds and precautionary credit facilities. In contrast to EAMS receiving EFSF loans under an EU-IMF programme, EAMS are not expected to 'step-out' as guarantors in the event that they benefit from such financial assistance operations, though such support will be subject to some policy conditionality as agreed under a memoranda of understanding (MoU).

The amended Framework Agreement has also increased the total pool of EAMS unconditional and irrevocable sovereign guarantees from EUR440bn to EUR780bn. However, adjusting for those guarantors that have 'stepped-out', the aggregate of active guarantee commitments from the effective date of the amended Framework Agreement is EUR726bn, of which EUR13bn has been absorbed by currently outstanding EFSF debt.

The 'over-guarantee' mechanism whereby EAMS - except for Greece ('CCC'), Ireland ('BBB+'/Negative) and Portugal ('BBB-'/Rating Watch Negative) which have 'stepped-out' as guarantors - assign irrevocable and unconditional guarantees up to 165% of their share (based on their share of ECB paid-in capital) of the total guarantees committed ensures that all debt issues, including short-term, will be fully backed by 'AAA' guarantors. The effective 'AAA' lending capacity of the EFSF is therefore EUR440bn (EUR726bn/1.65), including any short-term debt issuance.