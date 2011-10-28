(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 28- Fitch Ratings says an EU invitation to private investors in Greek government debt to
exchange their bonds for new debt with a 50% lower notional value would likely result in a
post-default rating in the 'B' category or lower depending on private creditor participation.
Greece would still have a large amount of debt outstanding, its growth prospects are weak
and its willingness to implement structural reforms may dissipate. That would restrict the
potential for economic transformation and could undermine future public debt sustainability.
The exact amount of public debt Greece would have after a voluntary bond exchange will
depend on the details of the debt exchange, creditors' participation rate and any contingent
liabilities in both the Greek financial and non-financial public sector.
Yesterday's EU communique states that an ambitious reform programme coupled with deeper
private-sector involvement should secure a reduction in Greece's public debt/GDP ratio to 120%
by 2020. Based on a preliminary analysis, we believe that this reduction in Greek public debt
implies a participation rate of about 85% on an estimated EUR210bn of private holdings of Greek
government bonds (GGB).
There are a number of reasons why a 50% write down of GGBs will not translate into a
comparable reduction in the overall public debt stock. Official creditors - other euro area
member states (EAMS), the IMF and the ECB - currently hold over one-third of Greek public debt
and are not expected to participate in the debt exchange. The EU communique makes no mention of
how ECB holdings of GGBs will be treated. However, we think these are excluded from eurozone
estimates of the impact of a 50% write down of GGBs.
Offsetting the benefits of debt reduction would be the escalation in potential contingent
liabilities for the government: Greek bank and non-bank institutions are heavily exposed to the
sovereign (EUR84bn) and would sustain substantial losses on a 50% debt write down. The IMF's
Fourth Review of the Greek adjustment programme in July factored in additional funding needs of
EUR30bn (13% of GDP) in 2011 to cover the costs of bank recapitalisation and other stock-flow
adjustments.
Fitch estimates that after the debt exchange, Greece's public debt/GDP ratio would peak at
142% of GDP in 2013, still by far the highest in the eurozone, before declining to 120% by 2020.
The EU communique makes reference to the potential contribution of privatisation receipts: these
could deliver a material reduction in the debt/GDP ratio, providing that the programme was fully
implemented. However, Fitch views with some caution the apparent commitment to increase the
Greek privatisation programme by an additional EUR15bn, given the already ambitious nature of
the existing EUR50bn programme.