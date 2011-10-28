(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 28- Fitch Ratings has assigned FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2011-1's notes backed by French consumer loan receivables originated by CA Consumer Finance ( CACF; 'AA-'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)/'F1+') the following ratings:

EUR646.90 Class A: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

EUR34.40 Class B: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;

EUR180.10 Class C, not rated

The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of CACF's origination and servicing procedures, Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. The class A notes benefit from 24.9% credit enhancement, provided by subordination of the class B and C notes. The class B notes benefit from 20.9% credit enhancement, provided by subordination of the class C notes. The ratings on the class A and B notes address timely payment of interest and payment of principal by the final maturity date in accordance with the transaction documents.

At closing, the proceeds of the class A, B and C notes have been used to purchase a static pool of French loans to individuals for the purchase of home equipment, new vehicles, used vehicles or recreational vehicles from the originator. All the loans bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly instalments. The loans were originated by CACF, the consumer finance arm of Credit Agricole (CA; 'AA-'/RWN/'F1+') and is 100% owned by CA.

CACF is the servicer and no back-up servicer has been appointed at closing of the transaction. However, servicing continuity risks are mitigated by the combination of several operational elements, including the different steps to be undertaken by the management company to identify and appoint a replacement servicer, as well as appropriate arrangements with regards to loan data and borrower information transfer. Furthermore, the commingling risk is mitigated by the availability of a dedicated commingling reserve. Lastly, an adequately sized reserve fund is made available to cover liquidity shortfalls.

In order to hedge the interest rate mismatches, the issuer has entered into a fixed/floating rate swap agreement with CACF.

Fitch has a stable to declining asset outlook for French consumer ABS transactions. However, although it forecasts French economic activity to remain weak over the next two years, characterised by high unemployment, defaults are likely to remain within base-case expectations as they already incorporate Fitch's short-term macroeconomic expectations.

Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults will be included in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

A comparison of the transaction's representations and warranties to those Fitch considers to be typical for European ABS transactions is available in the appendix document entitled 'FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2011-1 - Representations and Warranties', dated 28 October 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2011-1

