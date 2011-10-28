(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 28- Fitch Ratings has assigned FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2011-1's notes
backed by French consumer loan receivables originated by CA Consumer Finance ( CACF;
'AA-'/Rating Watch Negative (RWN)/'F1+') the following ratings:
EUR646.90 Class A: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
EUR34.40 Class B: 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
EUR180.10 Class C, not rated
The ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of CACF's origination and servicing
procedures, Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the available
credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure. The class A notes
benefit from 24.9% credit enhancement, provided by subordination of the class B
and C notes. The class B notes benefit from 20.9% credit enhancement, provided
by subordination of the class C notes. The ratings on the class A and B notes
address timely payment of interest and payment of principal by the final
maturity date in accordance with the transaction documents.
At closing, the proceeds of the class A, B and C notes have been used to
purchase a static pool of French loans to individuals for the purchase of home
equipment, new vehicles, used vehicles or recreational vehicles from the
originator. All the loans bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with
constant monthly instalments. The loans were originated by CACF, the consumer
finance arm of Credit Agricole (CA; 'AA-'/RWN/'F1+') and is 100% owned by CA.
CACF is the servicer and no back-up servicer has been appointed at closing of
the transaction. However, servicing continuity risks are mitigated by the
combination of several operational elements, including the different steps to be
undertaken by the management company to identify and appoint a replacement
servicer, as well as appropriate arrangements with regards to loan data and
borrower information transfer. Furthermore, the commingling risk is mitigated by
the availability of a dedicated commingling reserve. Lastly, an adequately sized
reserve fund is made available to cover liquidity shortfalls.
In order to hedge the interest rate mismatches, the issuer has entered into a
fixed/floating rate swap agreement with CACF.
Fitch has a stable to declining asset outlook for French consumer ABS
transactions. However, although it forecasts French economic activity to remain
weak over the next two years, characterised by high unemployment, defaults are
likely to remain within base-case expectations as they already incorporate
Fitch's short-term macroeconomic expectations.
Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults
will be included in the new issue report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
A comparison of the transaction's representations and warranties to those Fitch
considers to be typical for European ABS transactions is available in the
appendix document entitled 'FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2011-1 -
Representations and Warranties', dated 28 October 2011 and available at
www.fitchratings.com
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2011-1
here