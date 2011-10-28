(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- On Oct. 18, 2011, we lowered the long-term counterparty rating on
Veneto Banca to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
-- Our rating on Claris Finance 2006's class B notes is weak-linked to
our rating on Veneto Banca as liquidity guarantee provider.
-- We have therefore lowered our rating on these notes to 'BBB (sf)' from
'BBB+ (sf)'.
-- Claris Finance 2006 is an RMBS transaction, backed by a pool of
mortgage loans secured over residential and commercial properties in Italy.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit rating on Claris
Finance 2006 S.r.l.'s class B notes to 'BBB (sf) from 'BBB+ (sf)' (see list
below).
This follows the downgrade of our long-term counterparty credit rating on
Veneto Banca SCPA--the liquidity guarantee provider--to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.
(see "Research Update: Long-Term Ratings On Veneto Banca SCPA Lowered To 'BBB'
On Weaker Italian Banking Sector; Outlook Negative," published Oct. 18, 2011).
According to Claris Finance 2006's transaction documents, the liquidity
guarantee covers the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of
principal of the rated notes. Based on this guarantee, we have weak-linked our
rating on Claris Finance 2006's class B notes to our rating on Veneto Banca as
the liquidity guarantee provider. Therefore any change to our rating on Veneto
Banca would result in an equivalent change to our rating on Claris Finance
2006's class B notes. We have therefore lowered our rating on the class B
notes to 'BBB (sf)' from 'BBB+ (sf)'. Our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes
are unaffected.
When we last fully reviewed Claris Finance 2006 on July 12, 2011, we
affirmed our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes at 'AAA (sf)' and our rating
on the class B notes at 'BBB+ (sf)'. The latter rating was consistent with our
long-term counterparty credit rating on Veneto Banca, which was 'BBB+' at the
time (see "Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty
CreditWatch Placements-July 12, 2011 Review").
Claris Finance 2006 is a residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
transaction, backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential and
commercial properties in Italy. The transaction closed in July 2006 and its
revolving period elapsed in March 2010.