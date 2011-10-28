(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On Oct. 18, 2011, we lowered the long-term counterparty rating on Veneto Banca to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'.

-- Our rating on Claris Finance 2006's class B notes is weak-linked to our rating on Veneto Banca as liquidity guarantee provider.

-- We have therefore lowered our rating on these notes to 'BBB (sf)' from 'BBB+ (sf)'.

-- Claris Finance 2006 is an RMBS transaction, backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential and commercial properties in Italy.

This follows the downgrade of our long-term counterparty credit rating on Veneto Banca SCPA--the liquidity guarantee provider--to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. (see "Research Update: Long-Term Ratings On Veneto Banca SCPA Lowered To 'BBB' On Weaker Italian Banking Sector; Outlook Negative," published Oct. 18, 2011).

According to Claris Finance 2006's transaction documents, the liquidity guarantee covers the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal of the rated notes. Based on this guarantee, we have weak-linked our rating on Claris Finance 2006's class B notes to our rating on Veneto Banca as the liquidity guarantee provider. Therefore any change to our rating on Veneto Banca would result in an equivalent change to our rating on Claris Finance 2006's class B notes. We have therefore lowered our rating on the class B notes to 'BBB (sf)' from 'BBB+ (sf)'. Our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes are unaffected.

When we last fully reviewed Claris Finance 2006 on July 12, 2011, we affirmed our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes at 'AAA (sf)' and our rating on the class B notes at 'BBB+ (sf)'. The latter rating was consistent with our long-term counterparty credit rating on Veneto Banca, which was 'BBB+' at the time (see "Ratings List Resolving European Structured Finance Counterparty CreditWatch Placements-July 12, 2011 Review").

Claris Finance 2006 is a residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction, backed by a pool of mortgage loans secured over residential and commercial properties in Italy. The transaction closed in July 2006 and its revolving period elapsed in March 2010.