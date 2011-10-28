(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 28- Cumulative U.S. CMBS defaults finished the third quarter at 12.4%, according to Fitch Ratings. The full results are detailed in this week's U.S. CMBS newsletter. Through third-quarter 2011 (3Q'11), defaults are approximately half of the entire year 2010.

'Though large high profile loans are still defaulting, 2011 is on track to have fewer defaults than last year,' said Managing Director Mary MacNeill. 'Even with limited new issuance, the decline in defaults is signaling some level of commercial real estate stability in most markets this year.'

Newly defaulted loans for 2011 thus far total $11.4 billion (795 loans) compared to $22 billion (1,477 loans) for all of 2010.

Newly defaulted loans in each quarter were as follows:

--1Q'11: $4.9 billion;

--2Q'11: $2.7 billion;

--3Q'11: $3.8 billion.

The increase was partially driven by several large specially serviced loans, formally being categorized as current, becoming categorized as in foreclosure. In 1Q and 2Q'11 combined, there were $1 billion in foreclosure compared to $1.7 billion in 3Q'11 alone.

