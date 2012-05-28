(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 28 -
Summary analysis -- Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp. ------------ 28-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Real estate
investment
trusts
Mult. CUSIP6: 471095
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Dec-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
28-Sep-2004 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Rationale
The ratings on Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp. (JRF) reflect its highly
diversified asset portfolio, comprising high-quality real estate properties
and representing the largest portfolio among listed Japanese REITs (J-REITs)
that specialize in retail properties, as well as the highly regulated nature
of J-REITs in general. The ratings also reflect JRF's strong business position
in the J-REIT market, backed by the favorable credit quality and strong brand
recognition of its sponsors, Mitsubishi Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) and UBS AG
(A/Negative/A-1), as well as Mitsubishi's extensive network in the retail
industry; JRF's strengthened debt profile, due to its efforts to lengthen loan
maturities and diversify its debt repayment schedule; its favorable
relationships with many financial institutions; and its continued, relatively
high financial flexibility.