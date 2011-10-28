(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 28-

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions follow a review of the counterparty roles involved in Lambda Finance series 2005-1 and 2007-1.

-- We have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria to assess whether the respective agreements entered into by the issuers correspond with our view on counterparty risk.

-- We have lowered our ratings on the class A, AB, and B notes in both transactions to the maximum level permitted under our 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- Due to an error we did not take rating action on these senior classes in January 2011 when the 2010 counterparty criteria became effective, or in July 2011 when we resolved the CreditWatch placements under the 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- At the same time, we have lowered our ratings on the class F notes in series 2005-1 and the class E and F notes in series 2007-1, due to our assessment of single obligor concentration risk in the underlying asset portfolios.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class C and D notes in both transactions.

-- Lambda Finance series 2005-1 and 2007-1 are synthetic balance sheet SME CLOs originated by Barclays Bank (BB50x.L). The referenced loans are U.K. SMEs.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Lambda Finance B.V. series 2005-1's (also known as Gracechurch Corporate Loans 2005-1) class A, AB, B, and F notes and series 2007-1's (also known as Gracechurch Corporate Loans 2007-1) class A, AB, B, E, and F notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class C and D notes in both transactions (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow a review of the counterparty roles involved in both transactions, as well as a review of the performance of the portfolios underlying the two Lambda transactions. Both deals are fully funded synthetic small and midsize enterprise (SME) collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), referencing portfolios of corporate loans granted to U.K.-based SME clients of Barclays Bank PLC.

Both transactions have invested the proceeds from the issuance of credit-linked notes in cash deposits with Barclays Bank. Thus, the entire principal portion of the rated notes is cash collateralized. We therefore classify the underlying cash deposit agreements as direct substantial support according to our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Due to an error, we did not review and place on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the senior classes in both transactions in January this year, when we started reviewing transactions under our revised counterparty criteria. Had we placed these ratings on CreditWatch negative in January, all other things being equal, we would have taken today's downgrades on the senior notes in July 2011 when we finalized the review of the CreditWatch placements under the 2010 counterparty criteria.

Since closing, both transactions' portfolios have undergone a three-year replenishment period, after which amortization started. Series 2005-1 amortized strictly sequentially, whereas series 2007-1 allowed for pro rata amortization, but failed to meet the respective requirements on almost all payment dates and hence also amortized sequentially.