Oct 28- Standard & Poor's speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 28
basis points (bps) yesterday to 679 bps, and the investment-grade composite
spread tightened by 4 bps to 205 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread narrowed by 3
bps to 141 bps, 'A' narrowed by 4 bps to 183 bps, and 'BBB' contracted by 6 bps
to 256 bps. The 'BB' spread contracted by 22 bps to 476 bps, 'B' tightened by 28
bps to 724 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 48 bps to 1,091 bps.
By industry, financial institutions and banks tightened by 12 bps each, to
331 bps and 354 bps, respectively. Industrials narrowed by 8 bps to 326 bps,
utilities narrowed by 6 bps to 209 bps, and telecommunications tightened by 11
bps to 327 bps.
The investment-grade spread remains near its high for the year, while the
speculative-grade spread is more than 100 bps below its high for the year. The
investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 182 bps and
below its five-year moving average of 232 bps. The speculative-grade composite
spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 573 bps and lower than
its five-year moving average of 691 bps. We expect continued volatility in the
near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result
from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S.
corporate defaults to remain low in the short term. On the negative side, an
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.