(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 28- Standard & Poor's speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 28 basis points (bps) yesterday to 679 bps, and the investment-grade composite spread tightened by 4 bps to 205 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread narrowed by 3 bps to 141 bps, 'A' narrowed by 4 bps to 183 bps, and 'BBB' contracted by 6 bps to 256 bps. The 'BB' spread contracted by 22 bps to 476 bps, 'B' tightened by 28 bps to 724 bps, and 'CCC' tightened by 48 bps to 1,091 bps.

By industry, financial institutions and banks tightened by 12 bps each, to 331 bps and 354 bps, respectively. Industrials narrowed by 8 bps to 326 bps, utilities narrowed by 6 bps to 209 bps, and telecommunications tightened by 11 bps to 327 bps.

The investment-grade spread remains near its high for the year, while the speculative-grade spread is more than 100 bps below its high for the year. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 182 bps and below its five-year moving average of 232 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 573 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 691 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain low in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.