(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 28- Fitch Ratings says the majority of European insurance companies have manageable
exposure to Greek government bonds and therefore would not be downgraded if they accept the EU's
offer of a 50% haircut in return for new debt.
Some French life insurance companies are a notable exception. They have significant exposure
to southern European government bonds, and we expect reduced profits as a consequence of
impairments taken on Greece and possibly other countries. Although the French life insurance
sector as whole is on Outlook Negative, exposure varies considerably between insurers. The
threat to their profitability is not all from assets. Financial market volatility has put
pressure on sales of unit-linked policies, which tend to be more profitable and less capital
intensive.
Fitch first tested the impact of a Greek default on insurance companies in August 2010. All
insurers in its rated portfolio could withstand a loss of 70% on Greek government bonds and the
impact from adverse changes to mark-to-market movements in other sovereign bonds.Most insurers
are in a stronger position now than they were then and many have reduced their exposure to Greek
government bonds.
UK, German and Italian insurers typically have minimal direct exposure to Greek sovereign
debt. UK and German insurers have also improved their risk profile. They have limited exposure
to debt in Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Italy and have reduced their exposure to equities. The
UK life sector reported strong results for 2010 and H111, with larger regulatory capital
surpluses and prudent credit default provisions.
The net loss that life insurance companies will take as a result of a Greek government
default could be considerably lower than the gross amount of debt the company holds. Life
insurers could pass a large proportion of the losses to policyholders. The exact amount depends
on the jurisdiction, type of products and the company's investment return in excess of the
minimum guarantees if offers its clients. This further insulates insurers' credit profiles from
a sovereign default.