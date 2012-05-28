BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation bank prices A$500 mln of senior floating rate notes due 2018
Feb 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
May 28 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd
* Moody's Disclosures on Credit Rating of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd's affiliate
Feb 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
* Bank received approval for commencement of operation of Qingdao Qingyin Financial Leasing Company Limited by Qingdao Bureau of China Banking Regulatory Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: