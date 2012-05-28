(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 -

Summary analysis -- Capital Hospitals (Issuer) PLC ---------------- 28-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Rationale

The long-term insured 'AA-' ratings on the GBP510.2 million (including GBP137.45 million in variation bonds) senior secured bonds due 2046 and the GBP125 million European Investment Bank (EIB) index-linked senior secured guaranteed bank loan due 2041 issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle Capital Hospitals (issuer) PLC reflect the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (AGE; AA-/Stable/--) of payment of scheduled interest and principal on the debt.

The Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' underlying ratings (SPURs) of 'BBB-' on the bonds and bank loan reflect a composite of credit factors outlined below.

The 'BBB-' long-term ratings on the GBP510.2 million bonds and GBP125.0 million bank loan issued by Capital Hospitals retain an unconditional and irrevocable payment guarantee of scheduled interest and principal provided by Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (not rated) According to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria, a long-term rating on a monoline-insured debt issue reflects the higher of the rating on the monoline and the SPUR. Therefore, the long-term ratings on the portion of the issues guaranteed by Ambac reflect the SPURs, as Ambac is no longer rated. The 'BBB-' ratings on this debt also reflect a composite of credit factors outlined below:

-- A longer and more-complex-than-typical PFI construction task delivered in an urban environment in and around functioning hospitals. The project is exposed to significant logistical risks and the possibilities of delays, higher costs, and constraints on availability of labor over a 10-year period. Given that there are few contractors capable of completing the project, there is a heavy reliance on the design and building joint venture contractor, Skanska Major Projects Ltd. and Skanska Rashleigh Wetherfoil Ltd. (Skanska).