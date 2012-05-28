(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 -

Summary analysis -- Wipro Ltd. ------------------------------------ 28-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: India

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Apr-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

26-Oct-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The rating on India-based information technology (IT) service provider Wipro Ltd. reflects the company's "modest" financial risk profile and stable cash flows. Wipro's business and customer diversity in the IT services business supports its good competitive position. The weaker business profile of Wipro's non-IT services business compared with the IT business and constraints of the company's largely India-based operations partly offset these strengths.