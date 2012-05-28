BRIEF-Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation bank prices A$500 mln of senior floating rate notes due 2018
Feb 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 28 -
==============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Wipro Ltd. ------------------------------------ 28-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/-- Country: India
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Apr-2012 BBB+/-- BBB+/--
26-Oct-2009 BBB/-- BBB/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on India-based information technology (IT) service provider Wipro Ltd. reflects the company's "modest" financial risk profile and stable cash flows. Wipro's business and customer diversity in the IT services business supports its good competitive position. The weaker business profile of Wipro's non-IT services business compared with the IT business and constraints of the company's largely India-based operations partly offset these strengths.
Feb 15 Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited
LONDON, Feb 15 World stocks hit 21-month peaks on Wednesday and the dollar rose for the 11th straight day, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen flagged a possible interest rate rise next month during upbeat comments on the U.S. economy.
* Bank received approval for commencement of operation of Qingdao Qingyin Financial Leasing Company Limited by Qingdao Bureau of China Banking Regulatory Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: