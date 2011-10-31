(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on the series 1 bonds issued under the Nissay 2008, 2009, and 2010 Fund Special Purpose Co. Ltd. transactions to 'A-' (see list below).

The rating actions follow our lowering of the ratings on Nippon Life Insurance Co.'s "kikin" debt--a form of subordinated debt unique to Japanese mutual life insurers--to 'A-' on Oct. 28, 2011. The bonds issued under the aforementioned transactions are ultimately secured by Nippon Life's kikin debt.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transactions' legal final maturity dates for the series 1 bonds.