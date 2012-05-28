(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Ninestars Information Technologies Limited's (NITL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BBB-(ind). The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary

The affirmation reflects NITL's market position as a leading provider of content digitisation and transformation services to its customers in the Indian global print media and publishing industry.

The ratings are supported by the two-decade-long experience of the company's founders in the digital publishing industry. The ratings also reflect NITL's stable financial performance in the financial year ended March 2012. Provisional results for FY12 indicate revenue growth of 15% yoy to INR510.9m (FY11: 23% yoy to INR445.2m), EBIDTA margin of around 26.7% (FY11: 19.1%), interest cover of 5.81x (FY11: 4.25x) and gross financial leverage (gross adjusted debt/EBIDTAR) of 2.11x (2.82x).

The ratings are, however, moderated by NITL's small scale of operations and moderately high levels of customer concentration risks - with its top five customers contributing about 75% to the FY12 revenue. The latter is, however, mitigated by NITL's long-standing relationships with its key customers. Fitch notes that the company also has a high sector concentration (74.8%) in the media & publishing and media monitoring services segments.

Negative rating action may result from gross adjusted debt/EBIDTAR above 3.5x. Conversely, an increase in revenue and profitability leading to gross adjusted debt/EBIDTAR below 1.5x would result in positive rating action.

NITL is a Bangalore-based provider of outsourced digital conversion and digital publishing services.

Fitch has also affirmed NITL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR67.7m long-term loans outstanding: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR145m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/'Fitch A3(ind)'

- INR10m non-fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A3(ind)'