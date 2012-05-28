BRIEF-Emira Property Fund reports dividend for 6 months to Dec. 31
* Dividend for six months to 31 December 2016 of 68.93 cents per share has been declared
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- National Power Corp. -------------------------- 28-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Philippines
Local currency BB+/Positive/--
Foreign currency BB/Positive/-- Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 637193
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Nov-2010 BB+/-- BB/--
17-Jan-2005 BB+/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Guarantor(s) : Philippines (Republic of the)
Rating Rating Date
US$500 mil med-term note Prog 06/07/1995: sr
unsecd BB 12-Nov-2010
US$300 mil 9.625% gtd nts due 05/15/2028 BB 12-Nov-2010
US$500 mil 6.875% nts due 11/02/2016 BB 12-Nov-2010
Rationale
The rating on National Power Corp. (Napocor) reflects our opinion of an "almost certain" likelihood that the government of Philippines (foreign currency BB/Positive/B; local currency BB+/Positive/B; axBBB+/axA-2) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the utility company in the event of financial distress.
* Dividend for six months to 31 December 2016 of 68.93 cents per share has been declared
* Says enters into strategic partnership with UK-based servicing company Mount Street
* Lannebo Fonder AB ups stake to 6,978,772 shares corresponding to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)