The main features of the transaction are:

-- Celeris Servicios Financieros, S.A. E.F.C. (Celeris) will act as collection account provider and servicer. Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorro (CECA) will be the treasury account provider and paying agent. As with many other Spanish transactions, a single priority of payments will combine interest and principal, and it will feature a deferral-of-interest trigger and sequential amortization between the class A notes and the unrated loan B, with standard pro rata amortization conditions.

-- At closing, the reserve fund will be fully funded by a subordinated loan, and will represent 4.5% of the initial balance of the class A notes and loan B. During the lifetime of the transaction, the reserve fund will be used to pay senior expenses, pay interest on the class A notes and loan B, and to redeem them.

Our analysis indicated the following key risks:

-- Mortgage loans for debt consolidation purposes: Although the current weighted-average loan-to-value ratio of the pool is low (49.24%) compared with most Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions, the purpose of these mortgage loans is debt consolidation. We have stressed this in our credit analysis.

-- There is no swap in the transaction, which leaves the class A note investors exposed to basis and resetting risk that could arise from assets being referenced to 12-month Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR). Mortgage loans in the pool reset every 12 and six months, and liabilities referenced to three-month EURIBOR reset every three months. We have stressed this in our cash flow analysis.

-- Commingling risk: The amount at risk is higher than in most other Spanish RMBS transactions that we rate, because although the transfer from the collection account to the issuer account is performed daily, all the borrowers in the pool to be securitized pay their installment on the same date. We have stressed this in our cash flow analysis.

-- Loans granted to self-employed borrowers: This type of borrowers represents 15% of the preliminary asset pool. We have stressed this in our credit analysis.

We based our preliminary rating on our assessment of the credit and cash flow characteristics of the underlying asset pool, as well as an analysis of the counterparty and operational risks in the transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit enhancement available to the notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to a 'AA' rating level for the class A notes.

Additionally, we consider that the transaction documents adequately mitigate the counterparty risk from the treasury account provider to a 'AA' rating level, in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

This transaction has exactly the same structure as AyT Celeris Hipotecario I, which will be subject to early liquidation and its pool will be sold--together with an additional pool--to AyT Celeris Hipotecario II. The main differences between the two transactions relate to the composition of the pools. The loan-to-value ratio for AyT Celeris Hipotecario II is higher than in the previous transaction. In addition, loans granted to self-employed borrowers are included in the preliminary asset pool, representing 15% by balance. AyT Celeris Hipotecario II securitizes a pool of mortgage loans granted to individuals and originated by Celeris in Spain.

RATINGS LIST

AyT Celeris Hipotecario II, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos EUR165 Million Asset-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Class Prelim. Prelim.

rating amount

(mil. EUR)

A AA (sf) 135.30

Loan B NR 29.70

NR--Not rated.