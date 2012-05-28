(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 28 -

Overview

-- China Glass' profitability and cash flow are deteriorating due to weak glass demand and subdued prices.

-- The visibility of a sustained improvement in market conditions in the second half of 2012 is low.

-- We are revising the outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based flat glass producer to negative from stable.

-- We are also affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on China Glass and our 'B' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes. At the same time, we are lowering our Greater China credit scale rating on the company to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB' and on the notes to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-'.

Rating Action

On May 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating on China Glass Holdings Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the China-based flat glass producer and our 'B' issue rating on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes. In addition, we lowered our Greater China credit scale ratings on China Glass to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB' and on the notes to 'cnB+' from 'cnBB-'.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects China Glass's deteriorating profitability. The company's working capital requirement is likely to continue to rise. Combined with weak demand and subdued prices, cash flow generation will decline. In our view, the visibility of an improvement in market conditions in the second half of 2012 is low. China Glass' debt may also increase to fund rising working capital requirements.

We expect China Glass' adjusted gross margin to fall to about 20% in the first half of 2012 as glass prices are likely to remain low. Glass prices dropped materially in 2011 as the Chinese construction market cooled, particularly the property market. In addition, the glass industry's raw material costs remained high. The company's adjusted gross margin therefore dropped to 23.3% in 2011 from 28.3% in the first half of the year.