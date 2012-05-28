(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Ufa (City of) --------------------------------- 28-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Positive/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Apr-2008 BB-/-- BB-/--

24-Mar-2006 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

Ufa is the administrative center of the Republic of Bashkortostan (BB+/Positive/--) in the Volga Federal District of the Russian Federation (foreign currency, BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency, BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale, 'ruAAA').

The ratings on Ufa reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of Ufa's limited budgetary flexibility, owing to its dependence on federal and regional authorities' decisions; modest wealth levels; and high capital-expenditure requirements. However, we assume Ufa's debt burden will remain modest in the medium term and that, if necessary, the city will likely receive additional financial support, although not necessarily timely, from Bashkortostan.

Ufa's wealth levels exceed the average for Bashkortostan, but remain modest compared with those of Russian peers. Despite the growing services sector, the city's economy is still dependent on oil refining and chemical industry.

The city's budget revenues are significantly exposed to the decisions of the federal and regional governments regarding tax shares and allocation of transfers. In 2012, the share of personal income tax that the city receives decreased in line with the federal government's decision, but was somewhat compensated for by transferring some spending obligations to the republican level. We expect the share of operating subsidies to rise to 40% of operating revenues in 2012-2014.