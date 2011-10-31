(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Huaneng Power International Limited's(HNP) Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. The
agency has simultaneously affirmed its senior unsecured ratings at 'BB+' and Short-Term
Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'.
"The affirmation of the ratings reflects the relatively strong position of HNP
and the parent China Huaneng Group in the face of continued disparity between
high coal prices and artificially low electricity tariffs," notes Steve Cox,
Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team. HNP and China
Huaneng Group retain, overall, slightly higher interest coverage and a better
leverage profile compared with their respective peers in China, despite a heavy
debt-funded capex programme.
Both HNP and China Huaneng Group remain a notch above their standalone credit
profiles, reflecting potential state support. Fitch applies its parent and
subsidiary rating linkage methodology to assess the links between HNP and China
Huaneng Group, and between China Huaneng Group and the sovereign. The standalone
credit profile of HNP and the consolidated profile of its parent are assessed as
equivalent to 'BB,' before any assessment of state support provides the
single-notch uplift.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation the Chinese government will take
adequate steps to support Chinese independent power producers such as HNP - as
evidenced in the retrospective tariff rises for 2010 production in some plants,
and April 2010 tariff rises in certain provinces. The Outlook, however, also
incorporates Fitch's view that the disparity between coal prices and tariffs
will continue and the burden will be primarily born by power producers.
Fitch continues to expect HNP's total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR to remain
above 7x in the medium term. However HNP and China Huaneng Group remain exposed
to financial deterioration due to a weak thermal power industry and lack of a
transparent pass-through mechanism for rising coal prices. This risk is
compounded by the group's low level of integrated coal production, contributing
to HNP's high volume of non-contract coal purchases.
Fitch may take negative rating action if the financial profile of either HNP or
the parent deteriorates.