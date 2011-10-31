(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Huaneng Power International Limited's(HNP) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB+' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has simultaneously affirmed its senior unsecured ratings at 'BB+' and Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'.

"The affirmation of the ratings reflects the relatively strong position of HNP and the parent China Huaneng Group in the face of continued disparity between high coal prices and artificially low electricity tariffs," notes Steve Cox, Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team. HNP and China Huaneng Group retain, overall, slightly higher interest coverage and a better leverage profile compared with their respective peers in China, despite a heavy debt-funded capex programme.

Both HNP and China Huaneng Group remain a notch above their standalone credit profiles, reflecting potential state support. Fitch applies its parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology to assess the links between HNP and China Huaneng Group, and between China Huaneng Group and the sovereign. The standalone credit profile of HNP and the consolidated profile of its parent are assessed as equivalent to 'BB,' before any assessment of state support provides the single-notch uplift.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation the Chinese government will take adequate steps to support Chinese independent power producers such as HNP - as evidenced in the retrospective tariff rises for 2010 production in some plants, and April 2010 tariff rises in certain provinces. The Outlook, however, also incorporates Fitch's view that the disparity between coal prices and tariffs will continue and the burden will be primarily born by power producers.

Fitch continues to expect HNP's total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR to remain above 7x in the medium term. However HNP and China Huaneng Group remain exposed to financial deterioration due to a weak thermal power industry and lack of a transparent pass-through mechanism for rising coal prices. This risk is compounded by the group's low level of integrated coal production, contributing to HNP's high volume of non-contract coal purchases.

Fitch may take negative rating action if the financial profile of either HNP or the parent deteriorates.