Oct 31- In a newly-published special report,Fitch Ratings notes that
Asia-Pacific (APAC) structured finance (SF) has been
largely unscathed by the global financial crisis, due to the generally strong
economies in the region.
"Most economies in APAC have performed well during the global credit crisis,
which is often known as the 'North Atlantic crisis' within APAC. If regional
economies saw declining growth, they have recovered quickly and this is
reflected in the robust performance of most underlying asset classes, which is
expected to continue," said Alison Ho, Head of APAC SF Performance Analytics at
Fitch.
"Most Fitch-rated transactions have performed in line with initial
expectations," adds Ms Ho. "The one exception has been Japan, where local
commercial property markets with a symptom of weakness, were exacerbated by the
evaporation of liquidity in its financial markets," adds Ms Ho. "Even here,
where nearly half of all maturing loans have defaulted, and many tranches have
been downgraded, losses on Japanese CMBS amount to just 0.1% of the amounts
outstanding at the start of the crisis."
In Australia, consumers have been largely protected against the effects of
the crisis by a robust economy which at no point entered recession, falling
interest rates, stimulus packages from the government, low unemployment and
largely rising house prices.
Persistently high interest rates and inflation have not resulted in asset
performance outside of Fitch expectations in India. For ABS transactions, given
that both the underlying loans and issued tranches pay a fixed rate of interest,
there is little impact from rising interest rates. In the case of RMBS,
borrowers have the flexibility of either increasing monthly payments or
extending loan terms in order to account for higher interest rates. Fitch
anticipates that asset performance will remain within its expectations.
While the stress of the NAFC did not reach Japan directly, the lack of
liquidity in banking markets and downsized Japanese operations of many US and
European investment banks, served to magnify the weakness in the domestic
commercial property market. Loans in Fitch-rated Japanese CMBS transactions
suffered, with nearly half of all maturing loans defaulting between January 2008
and September 2011. These, along with significant downward revisions in
property valuations, resulted in severe downgrades to CMBS.
The vast majority of SF transactions in the rest of APAC have performed in
line with, or better, than expectations over the course of the NAFC. Strong
economies in Singapore and South Korea, coupled with experience gained from the
Asia Crisis in the late 1990's and Korean consumer debt crisis of 2003/4 have
resulted in stable ratings.
The structured credit sector underperformed, with defaults and multiple
downgrades of synthetic arbitrage investment grade corporate CDOs. The
downgrades resulted from both the poor performance of referenced entities and
the revision of Fitch's corporate CDO criteria in 2008. Conversely, Asian
asset-backed CDOs have weathered the global financial crisis well as a result of
adequate surplus credit enhancement which withstood relatively moderate
deterioration in the underlying portfolio.
