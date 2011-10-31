(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31- In a newly-published special report,Fitch Ratings notes that Asia-Pacific (APAC) structured finance (SF) has been largely unscathed by the global financial crisis, due to the generally strong economies in the region.

"Most economies in APAC have performed well during the global credit crisis, which is often known as the 'North Atlantic crisis' within APAC. If regional economies saw declining growth, they have recovered quickly and this is reflected in the robust performance of most underlying asset classes, which is expected to continue," said Alison Ho, Head of APAC SF Performance Analytics at Fitch.

"Most Fitch-rated transactions have performed in line with initial expectations," adds Ms Ho. "The one exception has been Japan, where local commercial property markets with a symptom of weakness, were exacerbated by the evaporation of liquidity in its financial markets," adds Ms Ho. "Even here, where nearly half of all maturing loans have defaulted, and many tranches have been downgraded, losses on Japanese CMBS amount to just 0.1% of the amounts outstanding at the start of the crisis."

In Australia, consumers have been largely protected against the effects of the crisis by a robust economy which at no point entered recession, falling interest rates, stimulus packages from the government, low unemployment and largely rising house prices.

Persistently high interest rates and inflation have not resulted in asset performance outside of Fitch expectations in India. For ABS transactions, given that both the underlying loans and issued tranches pay a fixed rate of interest, there is little impact from rising interest rates. In the case of RMBS, borrowers have the flexibility of either increasing monthly payments or extending loan terms in order to account for higher interest rates. Fitch anticipates that asset performance will remain within its expectations.

While the stress of the NAFC did not reach Japan directly, the lack of liquidity in banking markets and downsized Japanese operations of many US and European investment banks, served to magnify the weakness in the domestic commercial property market. Loans in Fitch-rated Japanese CMBS transactions suffered, with nearly half of all maturing loans defaulting between January 2008 and September 2011. These, along with significant downward revisions in property valuations, resulted in severe downgrades to CMBS.

The vast majority of SF transactions in the rest of APAC have performed in line with, or better, than expectations over the course of the NAFC. Strong economies in Singapore and South Korea, coupled with experience gained from the Asia Crisis in the late 1990's and Korean consumer debt crisis of 2003/4 have resulted in stable ratings.

The structured credit sector underperformed, with defaults and multiple downgrades of synthetic arbitrage investment grade corporate CDOs. The downgrades resulted from both the poor performance of referenced entities and the revision of Fitch's corporate CDO criteria in 2008. Conversely, Asian asset-backed CDOs have weathered the global financial crisis well as a result of adequate surplus credit enhancement which withstood relatively moderate deterioration in the underlying portfolio.

The report "Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Survives North Atlantic Crisis" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Survives North Atlantic Crisis: The "Credit Crisis Four Years On" Series

here