May 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Premium Transmission Limited's (PTL's) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch A+(ind)' with a Positive Outlook. A list of other rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects PTL's ability to maintain sound consolidated credit metrics in the financial year ended March 2012. This is despite additional debt on its balance sheet, the weak financial profile of its overseas subsidiary Premium Stephan BV (incorporated in FY12 and through which PTL acquired the geared motors manufacturing business of Rexnord Stephan GmbH), and a slowdown in demand for gear boxes. The additional debt is attributed to a term loan of INR131.2m (EUR1.92m) and working capital borrowings of INR49.8m of its subsidiary, as well as a term loan of INR100m availed by PTL to fund capex.

For FY12 Premium Stephan BV reported revenue of INR1,086.2m and EBITDA margins of 3.78%. This compares with PTL's (standalone) revenue and margins of INR4,000.6m and 19.09% respectively. On a consolidated basis, PTL's increased scale of operations led to higher revenue at INR5,086.8m, while its operating margins moderated to 15.79%. PTL's financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) and EBITDA gross interest coverage have correspondingly declined to 0.57x and 14.29x respectively, from 0.42x and 19.05x in FY11. The metrics, however, still compare favourably with other 'Fitch A+(ind)'-rated entities.

PTL's newly built geared motors facility (likely to be operational in Q2FY13) is expected to increase its domestic market share in this segment, and help drive synergies with its subsidiary by utilising the latter's market reach in Europe for the export of geared motors. In India, PTL's FY12 geared motor sales of around INR280m are negligible as a share of the market which Fitch estimates at around INR6bn-INR7bn. However, the agency expects PTL to see a steady increase in revenues in the next three years.

The ratings also take into account PTL's strong market position in the worm and helical gear markets in India (it holds the number one and number two positions respectively, in these segments). The ratings further take into account the diversity of its customer profile which spans industries from steel to power to cement and to paper, which in turn lends stability to its revenues. PTL has been able to maintain stable operating margins till FY11 due to its pricing power in the largely customised helical gear box product - a major contributor to standalone revenues at around 40%.

Fitch has factored in likely additional debt to fund its capex programme - expected to cost INR1.4bn-INR1.6bn over the next three years - and likely increased working capital borrowings to match business expansion. Repayment of term debt in FY13 is likely to be higher than what the company has serviced in the past and the additional debt may slightly weaken PTL's credit metrics in FY13-FY14. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment of considerable rating headroom available despite Europe's weak macro-economic environment and notwithstanding the likelihood of a slowdown in demand from key sectors in India in FY13.

Improvement in its consolidated financial profile due to synergy benefits from the overseas acquisition and from the capacity expansion in geared motors may result in positive rating action. Specifically, significant improvement in EBITDA margins from FY12 levels with financial leverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis may lead to an upgrade. On the other hand, a decline in operating margins significantly below FY12 levels or deterioration in financial leverage above 1.5x on a sustained basis could lead to the Outlook being revised back to Stable.

Rating actions on PTL's bank facilities:

- INR200m unsecured fund-based bank limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR150m unsecured fund-based/non-fund based bank limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR30m long-term loan (reduced from INR70): affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR300m secured fund-based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR300m secured non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- EUR4m standby letter of credit: affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR450m new long-term loans: assigned 'Fitch A+(ind)'