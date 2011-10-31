(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31- In a newly-published special report, Fitch Ratings notes that Japanese CMBS has been affected by the global credit crisis, which made a weakening local situation worse.

"Japan has been the APAC area most affected by the global financial crisis. The local commercial property market with a symptom of weakness was exacerbated by evaporation of liquidity in its financial markets" said Atsushi Kuroda, Head of Japanese SF at Fitch. "Nearly half of all maturing loans have defaulted, and many tranches have been downgraded; however, losses on Japanese CMBS amount to just 0.1% of the amounts outstanding at the start of the crisis," adds Mr Kuroda.

While the stress of the crisis did not reach Japan directly, the lack of liquidity in banking markets and downsized Japanese operations of many US and European investment banks, served to magnify the weakness in the domestic commercial property market. Loans in Fitch-rated Japanese CMBS transactions suffered, with nearly half of all maturing loans defaulting between January 2008 and September 2011. These, along with significant downward revisions in property valuations, resulted in severe downgrades to CMBS.

