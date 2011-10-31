(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31- In a newly-published special report, Fitch Ratings
notes that Japanese CMBS has been affected by the global credit
crisis, which made a weakening local situation worse.
"Japan has been the APAC area most affected by the global
financial crisis. The local commercial property market with a
symptom of weakness was exacerbated by evaporation of liquidity
in its financial markets" said Atsushi Kuroda, Head of Japanese
SF at Fitch. "Nearly half of all maturing loans have defaulted,
and many tranches have been downgraded; however, losses on
Japanese CMBS amount to just 0.1% of the amounts outstanding at
the start of the crisis," adds Mr Kuroda.
While the stress of the crisis did not reach Japan directly,
the lack of liquidity in banking markets and downsized Japanese
operations of many US and European investment banks, served to
magnify the weakness in the domestic commercial property market.
Loans in Fitch-rated Japanese CMBS transactions suffered, with
nearly half of all maturing loans defaulting between January
2008 and September 2011. These, along with significant downward
revisions in property valuations, resulted in severe downgrades
to CMBS.
The report "Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Survives North
Atlantic Crisis" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Structured
Finance Survives North Atlantic Crisis: The "Credit Crisis Four
Years On" Series
here