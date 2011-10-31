(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- POSCO's results in the third quarter of fiscal 2011 were below our expectations and we forecast a further deterioration over the next 12 months, based on signs of slowing demand for steel and a rise in competitive pressures.

-- We lowered the long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on POSCO to 'A-' from 'A', based on our expectation that the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio is likely to exceed 2x, our trigger for a downgrade, over the next 12 months.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that POSCO's business risk is increasing amid challenging industry conditions and a weakening of its competitive position in Korea. We believe this will result in a deterioration of POSCO's financial risk profile over the next 12 months.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A-' from 'A' its long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on POSCO. The outlook on the long-term corporate credit rating is negative.

The ratings downgrade reflects our expectation that POSCO's financial risk profile will continue to deteriorate over the next 12 months. We expect the company's ratio of debt to EBITDA to exceed 2x, the threshold we previously assessed would trigger a downgrade, and to reach 2.7x in 2011 and 2.9x in 2012, due to weak operating performance as a result of slowing demand for steel and an erosion of its competitive position. Still high levels of capital expenditure during the same period are likely to contribute to the deterioration of its financial risk profile. A 26% quarter-on-quarter fall in operating profit and an operating profit margin of below 8% reported in POSCO's fiscal 2011 third-quarter results on Oct. 21 were below our expectations.

Given signs that activity is slowing in end-use sectors in Korea and neighboring countries, we don't foresee much improvement in the fourth quarter or the next 12 months. Slowing demand for steel in end-use sectors such as construction, autos, shipbuilding, and information technology makes it challenging for the company to maintain utilization rates. In addition, we believe a historically high domestic steel inventory and a sharp fall in the spot iron ore price in recent weeks are other precursors of a slowdown in steel demand over the next 12 months. Recently, Korea's domestic flat steel inventory exceeded its previous high, recorded in 2009 amid the global financial crisis. Also, the Asian spot price for iron ore fell more than 30% in the past two months, due to a delay in purchases by steelmakers concerned about potential production cuts.

In our view, rising competitive pressure is likely to create additional challenges. We see such pressure in POSCO's higher export ratio for the third quarter (42%, compared with 34% for the second quarter), leading to lower profitability, and a modest increase in the domestic sales price, which was not enough to pass through an increase in the cost of raw materials. We believe the company's dominance of the domestic market faces increasing challenges from two sources: Hyundai Steel Co.'s (HSC; BBB-/Stable/--) aggressive addition of capacity, and imported steel products from Japan and China. HSC added two blast furnaces, in 2010 and 2011, respectively, and is penetrating POSCO's customer base for flat steel products in autos and shipbuilding. Also, we expect Japanese steelmakers such as Nippon Steel Corp. (BBB+/Stable/--) and Chinese steelmakers to continue to export both high- and low-end steel products to Korea.

Our expectation that POSCO's operating cash flow will fall over the next 12 months leads us to the opinion that POSCO's capital expenditures and investments during the same period will be high. We expect the company to invest about Korean won (KRW) 8.7 trillion in 2012, a cut of more than 10%, or over KRW1 trillion, compared with our original expectations. Still, in our view, at the current rating, the company's commitment to maintenance, expansion of domestic capacity, and construction of overseas steel mills in Indonesia and Brazil leaves it with limited room to make further cuts.

Still, factors that support the ratings on POSCO are the company's dominant, though competitively pressured, market position in Korea's steel industry, solid demand for its products in the domestic market, strong cost competitiveness based on high operating efficiency, and relatively higher and more stable profitability than peers throughout industry cycles.

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that POSCO's competitive position, especially in the domestic market, will deteriorate as result of rising competitive pressure amid slowing demand for steel, leading to deterioration in its financial risk profile over the next 12 months. Specifically, the company's debt metrics are in the mid to lower range of our guidelines for a intermediate financial risk profile; we consider the company's ratios of debt to EBITDA and total debt to capital are likely to remain over 2.5x and close to 40%, respectively, over the next 12 months.

We may lower the ratings if POSCO's debt to EBITDA exceeds 3.0x over the next 12 months, which would likely be mainly due to weaker-than-expected operating performance as a result of slowing demand for steel, rising competitive pressure and higher raw material costs. We may also lower the ratings if the company makes bigger investments than we expect over the next 12 months. On the other hand, we may revise the outlook to stable if POSCO's debt to EBITDA remains under 2.5x for a protracted period. A significant reduction in planned investment, stronger-than-expected operating performance, or significant divestments would trigger a revision of the outlook back to stable.