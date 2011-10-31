(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31- In a newly-published special report, Fitch Ratings
notes that structured finance (SF) transactions in Australia and
New Zealand have largely escaped any pressures from the global
financial crisis.
"In Australia, consumers have been largely protected against
the effects of the crisis by a robust economy which at no point
entered recession, falling interest rates, stimulus packages
from the government, low unemployment and, largely rising house
prices," said Ben Newey, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance
team.
With most Fitch-rated SF transactions in Australia being
prime RMBS, the main driver of performance to date has been the
state of the economy. The mining boom has resulted in overall
low unemployment and strong house price growth in certain areas.
Away from mining regions it has been a different story, with
export industries suffering from the strong Australian dollar
and domestic industries competing with increasingly cheaper
imports. House prices are now recorded as falling across the
country, after several years of strong growth in all regions.
The Fitch Dinkum index, measuring Australian mortgage
delinquencies, rose between March 2010 and March 2011 to 1.79%
from 1.19% on the back of seven RBA cash rate increases
occurring between October 2009 and November 2010. With interest
rates remaining stable since that time, arrears peaked in the
post Christmas period of March 2011, and fell marginally to June
2011 to 1.69%.
The Reserve Bank in Australia was the first central bank in
major developed countries to start raising interest rates
following the onset of the global financial crisis. Despite
slowing house price growth and rising interest rates,
unemployment remains low and borrowers could be said to have
been better off throughout the crisis, thanks to the various
stimulus packages introduced by the government.
