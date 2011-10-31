(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31- In a newly-published special report, Fitch Ratings notes that structured finance (SF) transactions in Australia and New Zealand have largely escaped any pressures from the global financial crisis.

"In Australia, consumers have been largely protected against the effects of the crisis by a robust economy which at no point entered recession, falling interest rates, stimulus packages from the government, low unemployment and, largely rising house prices," said Ben Newey, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

With most Fitch-rated SF transactions in Australia being prime RMBS, the main driver of performance to date has been the state of the economy. The mining boom has resulted in overall low unemployment and strong house price growth in certain areas. Away from mining regions it has been a different story, with export industries suffering from the strong Australian dollar and domestic industries competing with increasingly cheaper imports. House prices are now recorded as falling across the country, after several years of strong growth in all regions.

The Fitch Dinkum index, measuring Australian mortgage delinquencies, rose between March 2010 and March 2011 to 1.79% from 1.19% on the back of seven RBA cash rate increases occurring between October 2009 and November 2010. With interest rates remaining stable since that time, arrears peaked in the post Christmas period of March 2011, and fell marginally to June 2011 to 1.69%.

The Reserve Bank in Australia was the first central bank in major developed countries to start raising interest rates following the onset of the global financial crisis. Despite slowing house price growth and rising interest rates, unemployment remains low and borrowers could be said to have been better off throughout the crisis, thanks to the various stimulus packages introduced by the government.

