Overview

-- In our view, heightened tensions in Lebanon stemming from ongoing unrest in Syria indicate increased and prolonged domestic and geopolitical risks for Lebanon.

-- We believe the balance of risks to the rating have shifted to the downside, so we are revising our outlook on the long-term sovereign credit rating on Lebanon to negative from stable.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the security situation in Lebanon may deteriorate in tandem with Syrian developments, threatening government stability in Lebanon--which could put deposit levels at risk and potentially strain already weak public finances and the central bank's ability to maintain its currency peg to the U.S. dollar.

-- We are affirming our 'B/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Lebanon.

Rating Action

On May 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Lebanon to negative from stable. At the same time it affirmed its 'B/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Lebanon. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains at 'BB-' and the recovery rating at '4'.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that the balance of risks to the ratings on Lebanon has shifted to the downside as the Syrian conflict shows no sign of abating. Heightened domestic tensions in Lebanon--as pro- and anti-Assad sectarian factions skirmish in the Tripoli region as well as in Beirut--indicate to us that Lebanon's domestic stability has become increasingly more vulnerable to events in Syria.