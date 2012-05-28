(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In our view, heightened tensions in Lebanon stemming from ongoing unrest in Syria
indicate increased and prolonged domestic and geopolitical risks for Lebanon.
-- We believe the balance of risks to the rating have shifted to the downside, so we are
revising our outlook on the long-term sovereign credit rating on Lebanon to negative from
stable.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the security situation in Lebanon may
deteriorate in tandem with Syrian developments, threatening government stability in
Lebanon--which could put deposit levels at risk and potentially strain already weak public
finances and the central bank's ability to maintain its currency peg to the U.S. dollar.
-- We are affirming our 'B/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign
credit ratings on Lebanon.
Rating Action
On May 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on the long-term
sovereign credit rating on the Republic of Lebanon to negative from stable. At the same time it
affirmed its 'B/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on
Lebanon. The transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains at 'BB-' and the recovery
rating at '4'.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the balance of risks to the ratings on Lebanon
has shifted to the downside as the Syrian conflict shows no sign of abating. Heightened domestic
tensions in Lebanon--as pro- and anti-Assad sectarian factions skirmish in the Tripoli region as
well as in Beirut--indicate to us that Lebanon's domestic stability has become increasingly more
vulnerable to events in Syria.