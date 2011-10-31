(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31- Fitch Ratings says that EMEA corporates are mostly striking a healthy balance between building cash resources whilst maintaining core credit metrics.

Despite substantial increases in corporate bond issuance over recent years, leverage for Fitch's sample of 50 issuers has remained broadly stable from YE07 to YE10.

The full report, 'Healthy EMEA Corporate Balance: Liquidity from Debt,' looks at the leverage profiles and rating actions both at the sector level, with notable differences between defensive and cyclical sectors, and for those issuers in the sample with the greatest change in leverage metrics over the period - EDF , E.ON (EONGn.DE), Royal Dutch/Shell (RDSa.L) , Total , Vodafone , RWE , BP , Lafarge , ArcelorMittal , Renault and Unibail-Rodamco .

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Healthy EMEA Corporate Balance: Liquidity from Debt

here