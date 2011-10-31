) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- Pakistan's low-income economy, high public and external debt,
structural fiscal weaknesses, and significant political and security risks
remain rating constraints.
-- It continues to have donor support and adequate external liquidity.
-- We are affirming the 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term foreign and
local currency sovereign ratings on Pakistan.
-- The stable outlook reflects adequate external liquidity, supported by
donor commitments.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'B-' long-term and 'C' short-term
foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The
outlook on the long-term rating remains stable. Standard & Poor's also affirmed its 'B-' issue
rating on Pakistan's senior unsecured local-currency debt and its 'B-' transfer and
convertibility assessment.
In addition, we affirmed the 'B-' issue rating on the sovereign's senior
unsecured foreign-currency debt, as well as its recovery rating of '3', which
denotes the expectation of a meaningful recovery of 50%-70% in the event of a
distressed debt exchange or payment default.
"The ratings affirmation takes into account Pakistan's low income level, high
public and external leverage, political and security risks, and fiscal
inflexibility due to an exceedingly narrow tax base," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Agost Benard. "These constraints are balanced against an
adequate external liquidity position--largely due to the earlier IMF standby
loan agreement and donor support."
Pakistan's high public and external indebtedness is a rating constraint.
Standard & Poor's estimates Pakistan's net general government debt at 50% of
GDP in 2011, and about 40% of it is external debt. Although the debt-to-GDP
ratio has fallen from 74% a decade ago, this was mostly due to debt
forgiveness and high nominal GDP growth due to double-digit inflation in the
past four years, Mr. Benard said.
The country's fiscal inflexibility--particularly its narrow revenue base--has
been a key reason behind fiscal slippages, including missing agreed targets
under the IMF standby loan agreement. The inability to implement structural
revenue reforms continues to undermine public finances, and has resulted in
the suspension of the IMF loan agreement well ahead of its expiry in September
this year.
"The weak revenue performance also poses a direct constraint on monetary
policy effectiveness, as the government is compelled to resort to borrowing
from the central bank for deficit financing," Mr. Benard said.
Pakistan's other rating constraints are its low income level and political
risk, stemming from regional insurgencies, sectarian strife, and a volatile
and adversarial domestic political setting.
The country's adequate external liquidity supports the ratings on Pakistan.
Buoyant remittance inflows, successive loan disbursals by the IMF, and other
multilateral loans have materially reduced the risk of near-term external
payment difficulties for Pakistan.
Although the current level of external liquidity is likely to diminish
somewhat, given the expiry of the IMF loan program in September and the
current account likely returning to a deficit position, we expect donor
commitments will ensure at least adequate external liquidity in the next two
years.
The stable rating outlook balances adequate external liquidity against
vulnerability stemming from ongoing structural fiscal weaknesses and
significant political and security risk. We could lower the ratings if major
slippages in policy occur, resulting in renewed balance-of-payments
difficulties or rising public debt trajectory. Conversely, we could raise the
ratings if Pakistan shows progress in its fiscal consolidation efforts,
manifested in moderating fiscal deficits and steady reduction in the public
debt burden.
