(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has placed OJSC Agrobank's ratings,
including its 'B-' foreign currency and 'B' local currency
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs), on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
The rating action reflects Fitch's concerns about Agrobank's
financial position, which in particular may be negatively
affected by a potential contingent liability resulting from an
ongoing litigation process. The bank has not yet published its
IFRS accounts for the financial year 2010, and Fitch understands
that the delay was primarily caused by Agrobank's inability to
determine the appropriate provision for the contingent
liability. While there is significant uncertainty about the
extent of any losses the bank may face, in Fitch's view, the
potential negative impact from the contingent liability may be
material enough to significantly undermine Agrobank's already
weak capital position.
Fitch notes that the bank has traditionally operated with
relatively low capital adequacy ratios, which fluctuate during
the year due to the seasonal pattern of the bank's lending
business. Since June 2011, Agrobank has breached the minimum
regulatory capital adequacy level (10%). The breaches have been
quite marginal: at end-9M11 the capital ratio was 9.6%, and the
bank became compliant with regulatory requirements after a
substantial loan repayment in October (the ratio increased to
12.3% at 20 October 2011). However, internal capital generation
has been weak, reflecting the bank's role as a government
instrument for socio-economic policy, and in 9M11 the bank
recorded small operating losses resulting from increased payroll
expenses and some growth in impairment charges.
Agrobank's management has informed Fitch about a potential
UZS300bn equity injection for the bank being discussed at the
government level. The recapitalisation process may start before
the year end, although the bank expects that this will be
executed in several steps during one year.
Fitch will resolve the RWN after receiving more information
about the contingent liability and the expected recapitalisation
schedule and assessing whether the planned injection will
sufficiently rectify any weakening of Agrobank's capital
position related to the contingent liability.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'B-' placed on RWN
Long-term local currency IDR: 'B' placed on RWN
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'B' placed on
RWN
Viability Rating: 'b-' placed on RWN
Individual Rating: 'D/E' placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'