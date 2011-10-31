(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31- Greek banks and RMBS transactions are at risk of losing interest payments because a Greek housing agency has delayed, if not frozen, paying interest subsidies.

The Organismos Ergatikis Katikias (OEK, the Greek Workers Housing Agency) started delaying payments on interest subsidies in 2009, but issuer reports for some RMBS transactions still showed subsidy payments being received. This was because the originating banks were making the payments on the OEK's behalf. The OEK is legally obliged to pay the subsidies.

If the OEK and the Greek banks stop paying the subsidies, the RMBS transactions will eat into their reserve accounts. Once a reserve account is fully depleted, some transactions can use principal receipts to pay interest on the senior notes. However, the chances of an interest shortfall to the notes increase significantly if a transaction is reliant on principal proceeds to pay interest. In many transactions an interest shortfall on the senior notes is effectively a default.

If the OEK defaults on the subsidy payments, the borrower is legally liable to pay the full interest amount of the loan. Most borrowers are not aware of this obligation and such a payment shock would likely lead to a spike in delinquencies, defaults and eventually losses.

Although the OEK receives its funding from the Greek central government, it is not a government liability. The affected Greek banks are negotiating with the OEK to settle the subsidies. Their aim is to reach an agreement in the coming months. Subsidies are also provided to Greek mortgages by Consignments Deposits and Loans Fund (CDLF) and the Greek state directly. We understand that payments from these sources continue to be received as scheduled.

Some of the banks that had originated RMBS transactions have decided to make the payments on the OEK's behalf to support their transactions. One motivation for this is to maintain the eligibility of the senior notes for repos, providing valuable liquidity. T Bank has stopped making payments on behalf of the OEK in the Byzantium Finance and Byzantium II Finance transactions. Other banks may also stop if they no longer consider it beneficial.

In addition to the Byzantium transactions, Fitch rates three other RMBS transactions that contain OEK subsidised loans: Estia Mortgage II, Stegasis Mortgage Finance and Themeleion IV Finance. The shortfall in subsidy receipts will not immediately affect ratings because Greek RMBS ratings already reflect the severe stresses faced by the transactions.. However, Fitch will continue to monitor the situation and particularly any settlements reached between the banks and the OEK to determine the effects on RMBS notes.

Mortgage portfolios backing covered bonds also benefit from OEK subsidies. However, the issuing banks must support these transactions while they are still solvent. This means the transactions are not exposed to the behavioural risk of the banks deciding not to support the transaction while they wait for the OEK to make up missed payments.

Fitch's Viability ratings for Greek banks are at 'f'. The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven by support, which contemplates liquidity and capital support. Therefore this issue is unlikely to affect either the Viability ratings or Long-Term IDRs of Greek banks.