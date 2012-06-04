BRIEF-Bank Audi Syria FY profit rises
* FY net profit 11.38 billion pounds versus 6.08 billion pounds year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 04 -
Ratings -- Banca Infrastrutture Innovazione e Sviluppo SpA (BIIS) - 04-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Jun-2012 NR/NR NR/NR
10-Feb-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
21-Sep-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1
23-Apr-2010 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
02-Jan-2008 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
* Total issue volume is approx. 229 thousand euros ($243,976.60)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate for trade or competitive policy reasons, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published on Monday, echoing other politicians rejection of U.S. claims.