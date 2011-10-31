(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has revised India-based City Union
Bank's (CUB) Outlook to Stable from Positive and
simultaneously affirmed its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch
A(ind)'. The agency has also affirmed CUB's INR400m lower tier 2
subordinated debt programme at 'Fitch A(ind)'.
The Outlook revision reflects the likelihood that CUB's
asset quality may come under pressure given its aggressive
advances growth targets of around 30% for the financial year
ending March 2012 (FY11: 35%) and signs of moderation in the
economy. The bank's loan portfolio reflects a rise in
concentration, higher than its peers, in cyclical and interest
sensitive sectors such as the commercial real estate and iron
and steel, apart from textiles where it continues to have a high
exposure.
Moderation in economic growth is likely to have a higher
impact on CUB's loan portfolio as its loans remain largely
concentrated in small enterprises, which are more sensitive to
the economic slowdown. However, the largely secured nature of
its advances and a small borrower profile limit the losses on
non-performing loans (NPL).
Gross NPL ratio declined to 1.2% in FY11 (1.2% in Q1FY12)
from 1.4% in FY10 partly due to high advances growth, although
its incremental NPL remained elevated (around 1.5% of advances).
Further, a specific NPL coverage ratio of 58% in Q1FY12 remains
lower than its peers'.
Capitalization ratios, though declined, remained comfortable
in Q1FY12, with Tier 1 (entirely core) capital adequacy ratio at
11.4% (FY10: 12.4%). However, the bank would need to raise
equity to support its capitalization ratios given its high
advances growth target. The management plans to raise equity in
late FY12 or early FY13.
CUB's profitability consistently remains strong with
above-average return on assets (Q1FY12: 1.6%, FY10: 1.5%). Net
interest margins are wide, driven by its high-yielding largely
SME portfolio. This coupled with a low operating cost ratio and
an average credit cost resulted in high profitability. CUB's
advances are largely floating-rate, and its mostly small
borrower profile allows it to pass on increased costs from
interest rate hikes. However, it would be a challenge for the
bank to pass on the incremental cost without impacting its asset
quality. In addition, a rise in delinquencies is likely to put
pressure on its profitability through high credit costs.
The bank's funding is comfortable with a well-matched
asset-liability maturity tenure.
An upgrade of CUB's ratings would be linked to the bank's
successful execution of its high growth strategy, leading to an
enlarged franchise and a reduction in sector concentrations
while maintaining financial metrics. Conversely, the bank's
inability to manage its asset quality leading to a sharp rise in
delinquencies or a further significant increase in concentration
in vulnerable sectors may lead to negative rating action.
CUB is an 'old private bank' based in Tamil Nadu. The bank's
shareholding is diversified, and its shares have been listed on
local bourses since 1998. CUB lends primarily to SMEs and has a
high regional concentration, with Tamil Nadu accounting for
around 70% of advances and 74% of deposits at end-FY11.