Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has revised India-based City Union Bank's (CUB) Outlook to Stable from Positive and simultaneously affirmed its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A(ind)'. The agency has also affirmed CUB's INR400m lower tier 2 subordinated debt programme at 'Fitch A(ind)'.

The Outlook revision reflects the likelihood that CUB's asset quality may come under pressure given its aggressive advances growth targets of around 30% for the financial year ending March 2012 (FY11: 35%) and signs of moderation in the economy. The bank's loan portfolio reflects a rise in concentration, higher than its peers, in cyclical and interest sensitive sectors such as the commercial real estate and iron and steel, apart from textiles where it continues to have a high exposure.

Moderation in economic growth is likely to have a higher impact on CUB's loan portfolio as its loans remain largely concentrated in small enterprises, which are more sensitive to the economic slowdown. However, the largely secured nature of its advances and a small borrower profile limit the losses on non-performing loans (NPL).

Gross NPL ratio declined to 1.2% in FY11 (1.2% in Q1FY12) from 1.4% in FY10 partly due to high advances growth, although its incremental NPL remained elevated (around 1.5% of advances). Further, a specific NPL coverage ratio of 58% in Q1FY12 remains lower than its peers'.

Capitalization ratios, though declined, remained comfortable in Q1FY12, with Tier 1 (entirely core) capital adequacy ratio at 11.4% (FY10: 12.4%). However, the bank would need to raise equity to support its capitalization ratios given its high advances growth target. The management plans to raise equity in late FY12 or early FY13.

CUB's profitability consistently remains strong with above-average return on assets (Q1FY12: 1.6%, FY10: 1.5%). Net interest margins are wide, driven by its high-yielding largely SME portfolio. This coupled with a low operating cost ratio and an average credit cost resulted in high profitability. CUB's advances are largely floating-rate, and its mostly small borrower profile allows it to pass on increased costs from interest rate hikes. However, it would be a challenge for the bank to pass on the incremental cost without impacting its asset quality. In addition, a rise in delinquencies is likely to put pressure on its profitability through high credit costs.

The bank's funding is comfortable with a well-matched asset-liability maturity tenure.

An upgrade of CUB's ratings would be linked to the bank's successful execution of its high growth strategy, leading to an enlarged franchise and a reduction in sector concentrations while maintaining financial metrics. Conversely, the bank's inability to manage its asset quality leading to a sharp rise in delinquencies or a further significant increase in concentration in vulnerable sectors may lead to negative rating action.

CUB is an 'old private bank' based in Tamil Nadu. The bank's shareholding is diversified, and its shares have been listed on local bourses since 1998. CUB lends primarily to SMEs and has a high regional concentration, with Tamil Nadu accounting for around 70% of advances and 74% of deposits at end-FY11.