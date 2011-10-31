(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based ABG Shipyard Limited's (ABG Shipyard) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. Its INR2bn non-convertible debenture programme has also been affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'.

The ratings are based on a consolidated view of ABG Shipyard and its two subsidiaries - Western India Shipyard Ltd and ABG Shipyard Singapore Pte Ltd.

The affirmation reflects ABG Shipyard's dominant position and proven track record of 26 years in the Indian shipbuilding industry, as well as its ability to manufacture a diverse range of vessels including bulk carriers, passenger carriers, off-shore supply vessels, jack-up drill rigs and vessels for specialised applications. The ratings also factor in the company's enhanced capacity post the commissioning of its shipyard at Dahej in FY10 (end-March), as well as its large order book of INR162.78bn (as on 31 March 2011), providing revenue visibility for at least five years.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the working capital intensity of shipbuilding operations and the cyclical nature of the global shipping industry. Further, the company has faced some delays in the completion of some of its orders for FY11, most notably the two jack-up rigs (worth INR10.74bn each) ordered by Essar Oilfields Services India Pvt Ltd. The ratings also reflect additional risk as ABG Shipyard has extended corporate guarantees totalling INR10.12bn to shipping companies established by its founders, which accounted for 27.49% (INR44.75bn) of the total order book at end-FY11.

Positive rating action may result if the company maintains its net adjusted leverage (net adjusted debt/operating EBITDA) at below 3.0x on a sustained basis. Conversely, large debt-led capex or acquisition and/or an increased working capital demand leading to net adjusted leverage exceeding 5.0x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

Incorporated in 1985, ABG Shipyard is the largest privately owned shipbuilding company in India. It has till date constructed and delivered 143 vessels of various types. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Surat and Dahej. For FY11, it reported revenue of INR21.34bn (FY10: INR18.08bn), an EBITDA margin of 27.3% (27.9%) and net adjusted leverage of 4.73x (7.03x). The 18% revenue growth in FY11 was due to the additional capacity available at Dahej. At end-March 2011, the company had cash of INR6.65bn (end-March 2010: INR283.8m), investments in marketable securities of INR1.94bn (INR3.69bn) and on-balance sheet debt of INR25.42bn (INR28.97bn) on a consolidated basis.