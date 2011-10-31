(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based ABG Shipyard Limited's (ABG
Shipyard) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. Its INR2bn
non-convertible debenture programme has also been affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'.
The ratings are based on a consolidated view of ABG Shipyard and its two
subsidiaries - Western India Shipyard Ltd and ABG Shipyard Singapore Pte Ltd.
The affirmation reflects ABG Shipyard's dominant position and proven track
record of 26 years in the Indian shipbuilding industry, as well as its ability
to manufacture a diverse range of vessels including bulk carriers, passenger
carriers, off-shore supply vessels, jack-up drill rigs and vessels for
specialised applications. The ratings also factor in the company's enhanced
capacity post the commissioning of its shipyard at Dahej in FY10 (end-March), as
well as its large order book of INR162.78bn (as on 31 March 2011), providing
revenue visibility for at least five years.
The ratings are, however, constrained by the working capital intensity of
shipbuilding operations and the cyclical nature of the global shipping industry.
Further, the company has faced some delays in the completion of some of its
orders for FY11, most notably the two jack-up rigs (worth INR10.74bn each)
ordered by Essar Oilfields Services India Pvt Ltd. The ratings also reflect
additional risk as ABG Shipyard has extended corporate guarantees totalling
INR10.12bn to shipping companies established by its founders, which accounted
for 27.49% (INR44.75bn) of the total order book at end-FY11.
Positive rating action may result if the company maintains its net adjusted
leverage (net adjusted debt/operating EBITDA) at below 3.0x on a sustained
basis. Conversely, large debt-led capex or acquisition and/or an increased
working capital demand leading to net adjusted leverage exceeding 5.0x on a
sustained basis may result in negative rating action.
Incorporated in 1985, ABG Shipyard is the largest privately owned shipbuilding
company in India. It has till date constructed and delivered 143 vessels of
various types. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Surat and Dahej. For
FY11, it reported revenue of INR21.34bn (FY10: INR18.08bn), an EBITDA margin of
27.3% (27.9%) and net adjusted leverage of 4.73x (7.03x). The 18% revenue growth
in FY11 was due to the additional capacity available at Dahej. At end-March
2011, the company had cash of INR6.65bn (end-March 2010: INR283.8m), investments
in marketable securities of INR1.94bn (INR3.69bn) and on-balance sheet debt of
INR25.42bn (INR28.97bn) on a consolidated basis.