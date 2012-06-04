(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 04 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- China Fishery Group Ltd. ---------------------- 04-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Hunting,
trapping, game
propagation
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Dec-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
01-Dec-2006 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on China Fishery Group Ltd. reflects the company's exposure to the volatile
commercial fishing industry, its limited geographic and business diversity, and the industry's
inherent regulatory risks. In addition, the company has "less-than-adequate" sources of
liquidity, in our view. Tempering these weaknesses are the company's operating track record, low
leverage, and its growth potential due to increasing demand for fish, particularly in China.
We view China Fishery's business risk profile as "weak". Bad weather, volatile catch
volumes, and other negative events could affect its operating performance. China Fishery's weak
performance in South Pacific and Peru in fiscal 2010 (ended September) and in the first half of
fiscal 2011 due to the effects of El Nino highlight such risks. In addition, the company is
susceptible to regulatory risks due to the high influence of government policies and regulations
on the commercial fishing industry. Nevertheless, China Fishery's improving business diversity
and good operating track record partly offsets such risks, in our opinion.
China Fishery has an "aggressive" financial risk profile. The company's low cash holdings
and limited committed and unused banking facilities remain rating weaknesses. We anticipate that
the cash balance is likely to stay at a low level in 2012. China Fishery's liquidity has
weakened mainly because it has early redeemed its US$225 million 9.25% senior unsecured notes
due December 2013.