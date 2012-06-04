(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India Vehicle Trust - March 2012 - an ABS transaction -
final ratings as follows:
INR1,750.8m Series A pass through certificates (PTCs): International Long-Term
Local-Currency Rating of 'BBB-sf'; National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook
Stable
INR144.5m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit enhancement: National Long-Term
Rating of 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The used and new commercial vehicle loan pool to be assigned to the trust was originated by
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL; 'Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A1+(ind)').
The final ratings of the Series A PTCs address the timely payment of interest and principal
to the PTC investor by the scheduled maturity date of July 2017, in accordance with the
transaction documentation. The final rating of the SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of
principal by the scheduled maturity date of July 2017, in accordance with the transaction
documentation. The ratings are based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery
expertise of STFCL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit
enhancement provided by the originator.
The loans assigned to the trust at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of
INR1,750.8m at the cut-off date of 29 February 2012. In this transaction, the credit enhancement
was equal to 13.25% of the principal outstanding, consisting of a first loss credit facility
(FLCF) of 5% and an SLCF of 8.25%, as of the cut-off date. The FLCF is provided in the form of
fixed deposits with IDBI Bank Ltd ('Fitch AA+(ind)'/'BBB-'/Stable), while the SLCF is
provided in the form of an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from IDFC Ltd
('Fitch AAA(ind)'/'BBB-'/Stable).
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's
financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of
key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base
values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment
rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was
sufficient for the current rating levels.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites,
www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.