(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 31- While the performance of European building materials companies has broadly been in line with expectations at the beginning of the year--if anything, somewhat stronger due to a strong weather-related first quarter that has cushioned results so far--the sector faces further gloom, says a report issued by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Titled "Recovery Is Still Some Way Off For Europe's Building Materials Sector," the report points out that two important markets--Europe and the U.S.--are laid low, the former by a sovereign debt crisis and weak growth, the latter by weak economic prospects. As a consequence, we expect the sector's sluggish, two-tier performance to continue throughout 2012 and do not believe an industry recovery is likely before 2013 at the earliest.

"For issuers with exposure to light product end markets, including electrical equipment and tool providers, we think that industry conditions will likely remain more favorable. By contrast, issuers exposed to the heavy materials end markets will in our view likely encounter ongoing difficult industry conditions," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sabine Gromer.

"Across the building materials sector, we think recovery is likely to remain lumpy and fragile in the next 12 months. We also believe that a tangible industry recovery is unlikely before 2013."

As the report indicates, adverse foreign exchange movements may exacerbate the situation, and we will analyze the impact of these movements on firms' underlying operations and cash flow. This is necessary in our view, given that reported currency translation might not reflect the actual cash utilization and profitability of rated groups.

Offsetting these negative factors, we believe, will be companies' ability to use the efficiency gains from previous cost-saving initiatives, an ongoing focus on cash generation and protection, and a willingness to reduce debt.

"Our general assumption is that over the next 12-18 months, industry conditions should be less severe than in 2009," added Ms. Gromer. "Nevertheless, we see companies' willingness to preserve cash flow generation and allocate discretionary funds to further deleveraging as the main risks to ratings stability."

