(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 31- While the performance of European building materials
companies has broadly been in line with expectations at the
beginning of the year--if anything, somewhat stronger due to a
strong weather-related first quarter that has cushioned results
so far--the sector faces further gloom, says a report issued by
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. Titled "Recovery Is Still
Some Way Off For Europe's Building Materials Sector," the report
points out that two important markets--Europe and the U.S.--are
laid low, the former by a sovereign debt crisis and weak growth,
the latter by weak economic prospects. As a consequence, we
expect the sector's sluggish, two-tier performance to continue
throughout 2012 and do not believe an industry recovery is
likely before 2013 at the earliest.
"For issuers with exposure to light product end markets,
including electrical equipment and tool providers, we think that
industry conditions will likely remain more favorable. By
contrast, issuers exposed to the heavy materials end markets
will in our view likely encounter ongoing difficult industry
conditions," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Sabine
Gromer.
"Across the building materials sector, we think recovery is
likely to remain lumpy and fragile in the next 12 months. We
also believe that a tangible industry recovery is unlikely
before 2013."
As the report indicates, adverse foreign exchange movements
may exacerbate the situation, and we will analyze the impact of
these movements on firms' underlying operations and cash flow.
This is necessary in our view, given that reported currency
translation might not reflect the actual cash utilization and
profitability of rated groups.
Offsetting these negative factors, we believe, will be
companies' ability to use the efficiency gains from previous
cost-saving initiatives, an ongoing focus on cash generation and
protection, and a willingness to reduce debt.
"Our general assumption is that over the next 12-18 months,
industry conditions should be less severe than in 2009," added
Ms. Gromer. "Nevertheless, we see companies' willingness to
preserve cash flow generation and allocate discretionary funds
to further deleveraging as the main risks to ratings stability."
